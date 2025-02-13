Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Get Good News About $21 Million TD Machine With Super Bowl Pedigree

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tee Higgins, Denver Broncos
Getty
Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals leaves the field after facing the Minnesota Vikings.

The Denver Broncos are entering the offseason needing to strengthen their roster around Bo Nix. The Broncos would do well to emerge with a target like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and pending free agent Tee Higgins.

According to The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner, as of February 11, the Broncos have the best odds to land Higgins – if he leaves the Bengals – this offseason at +300, per Sportsbetting AG.

Higgins, 26, caught 73 passes for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2024.

Higgins torched the Broncos during the 2024 regular season, with 11 receptions for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also logged a 100-yard, 2-TD game in the Super Bowl following the 2021 season. The Broncos might be wise to add a player of his caliber if the opportunity arises.

Those odds are significantly higher than some other outlets.

As of February 9, The Action Network listed the Broncos at +10000 to land Higgins. Those were the worst odds given, tying them with 10 other teams. The Bengals had the best odds.

Higgins is tracking toward free agency with four 900-plus-yard seasons to his credit. He is coming off a one-year, $21.8 million franchise tag. Spotrac projects Higgins to average $25.4 million on average on his next deal, with a four-year, $101.8 million pact as an example.

He is tied for the 10th-most touchdown receptions since 2020, per Stathead.

Sean Payton Highlighted Broncos’ ‘Need’ Before Tee Higgins Odds Emerged

Sean Payton, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to Bo Nix #10 during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton laid out what he believed the team’s biggest roster need is before the offseason.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “A ‘joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs,” Payton told Adams.

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

There is a chance that a receiver is higher on the Broncos’ wish list than Payton let on.

“Now, Sean Payton has proven he can be a liar/misleader so it is difficult to take anything he says during the offseason as 100% fact. With that said, the Broncos do need help at tight end and running back while also having needs on the defensive side of the ball. Spending a considerable amount of money on a wide receiver would not make the most sense, especially with Courtland Sutton on the team,” Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne wrote on February 12.

“Would I welcome Higgins if signed? Hell yeah, but I am skeptical that they go that route this offseason. These odds are interesting even though I am not sure how much merit they have currently, but interesting nonetheless during a slow and boring time of the offseason.”

Payton touted his misdirection about the Broncos’ interest in the quarterback class before the 2024 draft before taking Nix.

It stands to reason he could do the same with the remaining issues on the Broncos offense.

Playmakers Broncos ‘Biggest Need’

Tee Higgins, Denver Broncos

GettyTee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a victory against the Denver Broncos.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $34.8 million in space before making any further moves.

That could include restructuring current WR1 Courtland Sutton’s two-year, $27.5 million deal.

“Following an encouraging 2024 season in which rookie Bo Nix (78.3 PFF overall grade) broke out, Denver sits in a promising spot going into next year. The clear focus will be on improving Nix’s weaponry,” Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker wrote on February 12.

“Higgins or Chris Godwin would both be landmark — yet highly expensive — signings. while Darius Slayton or Stefon Diggs could be cheaper complements to Sutton.”

The Bengals should be expected to allow Higgins to leave, but keeping him could prove tricky.

Receiver is also hardly the Broncos’ only need or even their biggest.

“Adding a back at some point this offseason feels logical. The biggest weakness is probably at tight end,” Locker wrote. “But don’t discount the Broncos going receiver or even running back at that pick. Altogether, Sean Payton has a fascinating puzzle of how to maximize the ceiling of his skill-position room.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Get Good News About $21 Million TD Machine With Super Bowl Pedigree

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x