Broncos Get Good News About $21 Million TD Machine With Super Bowl Pedigree

The Denver Broncos are entering the offseason needing to strengthen their roster around Bo Nix. The Broncos would do well to emerge with a target like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and pending free agent Tee Higgins.

According to The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner, as of February 11, the Broncos have the best odds to land Higgins – if he leaves the Bengals – this offseason at +300, per Sportsbetting AG.

Higgins, 26, caught 73 passes for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2024.

Higgins torched the Broncos during the 2024 regular season, with 11 receptions for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also logged a 100-yard, 2-TD game in the Super Bowl following the 2021 season. The Broncos might be wise to add a player of his caliber if the opportunity arises.

Those odds are significantly higher than some other outlets.

As of February 9, The Action Network listed the Broncos at +10000 to land Higgins. Those were the worst odds given, tying them with 10 other teams. The Bengals had the best odds.

Higgins is tracking toward free agency with four 900-plus-yard seasons to his credit. He is coming off a one-year, $21.8 million franchise tag. Spotrac projects Higgins to average $25.4 million on average on his next deal, with a four-year, $101.8 million pact as an example.

He is tied for the 10th-most touchdown receptions since 2020, per Stathead.

Sean Payton Highlighted Broncos’ ‘Need’ Before Tee Higgins Odds Emerged

Broncos head coach Sean Payton laid out what he believed the team’s biggest roster need is before the offseason.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “A ‘joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs,” Payton told Adams.

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

There is a chance that a receiver is higher on the Broncos’ wish list than Payton let on.

“Now, Sean Payton has proven he can be a liar/misleader so it is difficult to take anything he says during the offseason as 100% fact. With that said, the Broncos do need help at tight end and running back while also having needs on the defensive side of the ball. Spending a considerable amount of money on a wide receiver would not make the most sense, especially with Courtland Sutton on the team,” Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne wrote on February 12.

“Would I welcome Higgins if signed? Hell yeah, but I am skeptical that they go that route this offseason. These odds are interesting even though I am not sure how much merit they have currently, but interesting nonetheless during a slow and boring time of the offseason.”

Payton touted his misdirection about the Broncos’ interest in the quarterback class before the 2024 draft before taking Nix.

It stands to reason he could do the same with the remaining issues on the Broncos offense.

Playmakers Broncos ‘Biggest Need’

Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $34.8 million in space before making any further moves.

That could include restructuring current WR1 Courtland Sutton’s two-year, $27.5 million deal.

“Following an encouraging 2024 season in which rookie Bo Nix (78.3 PFF overall grade) broke out, Denver sits in a promising spot going into next year. The clear focus will be on improving Nix’s weaponry,” Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker wrote on February 12.

“Higgins or Chris Godwin would both be landmark — yet highly expensive — signings. while Darius Slayton or Stefon Diggs could be cheaper complements to Sutton.”

The Bengals should be expected to allow Higgins to leave, but keeping him could prove tricky.

Receiver is also hardly the Broncos’ only need or even their biggest.

“Adding a back at some point this offseason feels logical. The biggest weakness is probably at tight end,” Locker wrote. “But don’t discount the Broncos going receiver or even running back at that pick. Altogether, Sean Payton has a fascinating puzzle of how to maximize the ceiling of his skill-position room.”