Broncos Get Official News on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs made official what the Denver Broncos have long suspected on Tuesday, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start the season opener on Monday Night Football.

Mahomes is coming off the 1st major injury of his career — a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season as the Chiefs stumbled to a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the 1st time with Mahomes on the roster.

“Nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, Patrick Mahomes is set to start Monday night vs. the Broncos, per Chiefs HC Andy Reid,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will start Monday night vs. the Broncos barring a surprise setback this week, per HC Andy Reid,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “That means Mahomes is set to make his return exactly 9 months after undergoing ACL surgery.”

“Coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes is set to start on MNF. ‘Pretty good chance’ are his exact words,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Patrick Mahomes will start against the Broncos in Week 1, barring a setback, Andy Reid announced,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Bo vs. Mahomes.”

Mahomes’ Recovery Remarkable by NFL Standards

When considering Mahomes’ recovery from his injury, keep in mind that Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered the exact same injury the same week of the regular season and isn’t expected to return until Week 6, at the earliest.

“It’s been pointed out to me that Mahomes recovery and rehab and his dedication to it since the day it happened can’t be overstated,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “From when he had the surgery (didn’t wait and had it immediately) to the daily grind of 6-8 hours while staying in KC all offseason, and taking the Chiefs super trainer Julie Frymyer with him whenever he did leave KC, to taking all the reps in camp, Mahomes has willed himself to this point. He’s always been a fast healer. I’ve covered almost every injury extensively. This is going to be exciting to see him run out there Monday night.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix’s Comeback Overshadowed

The Broncos are also dealing with their own injury issues with 3rd-year quarterback Bo Nix, who coming off a fractured ankle he suffered in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Originally projected to keep him out 4-6 weeks, Nix needed a follow-up procedure that kept him sidelined until the start of training camp, although there have been no setbacks since.