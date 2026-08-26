Denver Broncos Part Ways With Super Bowl Champion Safety

The Denver Broncos got a quick look at Super Bowl champion safety Taylor Rapp and didn’t like what they saw, cutting the former starter for both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams as part of a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday.

“The Broncos are making a couple roster moves ahead of their third preseason game, signing DT Israel Antwine and T Foster Sarell, per source,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Newly signed safety Taylor Rapp was released and WR Kyre Duplessis was waived.”

Rapp started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021 on the way to a Super Bowl win.

Taylor Rapp Spent Short Time With Broncos

Rapp signed with the Broncos on August 20. Denver plays its 3rd and final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night and opens the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Broncos released Taylor Rapp just a day after Vance Joseph praised JL Skinner and the step he’s taken this year,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Good news for Skinner.”

“Broncos released S Taylor Rapp and waived WR Kyree Duplessis, per source,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X. “They added DL Israel Antwine and OT Foster Sarell.”

“Source confirms Broncos released newly signed safety Taylor Rapp who we never did see on practice field,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Also waived WR Kyle Duplessis. Broncos signed DT Antwine and OT Foster Sarell.”

Broncos Might Have NFL’s Elite Safety Combo

The Broncos not only have 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses, but they also have 1 of the NFL’s elite secondaries led by 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. That includes a pair of top-notch safeties in 2-time NFL All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.