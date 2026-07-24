Broncos Get Critical Week 1 Injury Update for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The news everyone anticipated finally became a reality on Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes the full green light to start training camp on Sunday — meaning he will almost certainly face the Denver Broncos in the Week 1 season opener on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes is coming off the 1st serious injury of his career after he tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season.

“Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to participate in training camp,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Friday. “100% expect him to play against the Broncos Week 1 on Monday Night Football.”

The Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season. The Broncos went 14-3 in 2025 and broke Kansas City’s streak of 9 consecutive AFC West Division titles.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes, coming off a torn ACL, has been cleared to practice,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Mahomes moved well in the spring in the Chiefs eyes and this was the expected outcome,” Bleacher Report’s James Plamer wrote on his official X account. “Also, you know who is happiest with this news? Patrick Mahomes. He couldn’t stand missing reps this spring and loves the heavy workload the Chiefs give him in training camp.”

Patrick Mahomes Sent Warning About Return

Mahomes, who is a 2-time NFL MVP, 3-time Super Bowl champion and 3-time Super Bowl MVP, seemed to call his shot recently about his return.

“That’s my goal,” Mahomes told Yahoo Sports on July 15. “I’ve said that since the beginning is being ready to go Week 1. I can’t predict the future and I know that it’s a long process. It’s not just my decision, but at the same time I’m going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1. I don’t want to miss that game (against the Broncos) because that’s the team that won the division while we were gone and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates. I’ll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1 and hopefully the doctors and the coaches give me the green light and I’m able to go out there with my guys and compete against one of the best teams in the league.”

Major Disrespect for Broncos in AFC West Odds

One might think that coming off a 14-3 regular-season record, No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs, and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos might be somewhat highly regarded in 2026.

According to the oddsmakers, they’re an afterthought.

Despite bringing back almost the entire roster from last season, DraftKings has the Broncos with the 3rd-best odds (+225) to win the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+160) and Los Angeles Chargers (+190).

The Broncos are also dealing with their own injury issues with 3rd-year quarterback Bo Nix, who coming off a fractured ankle he suffered in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Originally projected to keep him out 4-6 weeks, Nix now seems like he’ll be back in action for the 1st time at training camp but needed a follow-up procedure that kept him sidelined for the entire offseason.