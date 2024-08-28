Former $30 Million Broncos Starter Expected to SignWith Super Bowl Hopeful

The Denver Broncos continued their trend of moving on from franchise staples during the 2024 offseason, following the exits of center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Justin Simmons with wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Patrick proved that he was healthy during the preseason after knee injuries cut his 2022 and 2023 seasons short. But he was among the Broncos’ cuts a the deadline.

It did not take long for the veteran to find a new home.

“A new home: Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad with the idea that he will work his way on to the active roster, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 27.

“Source confirms WR Tim Patrick signing with Lions,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on August 27, corroborating Schefter’s report. “Plan is for Patrick to start on practice squad until he learns system, then become activated. Lions were No. 2 in passing offense, 5th in scoring last year so Patrick finds exciting new home.”

The Lions made it to the NFC Championship game in 2023 and are among the favorites to make the 2025 Super Bowl.

Tim Patrick Was Ready to Move Forward With Broncos After Injuries

Patrick was an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2018. He started 31 of 34 possible games in 2020 and 2021 before injuries hit. He set career highs of 742 years and six touchdowns in 2020 and 53 receptions in 2021.

Patrick was on a one-year, $1.3 million contract that was renegotiated off a three-year, $30 million pact.

“I have a little routine to make sure I don’t think about it once I’m on the field,” Patrick told reporters in July. “It’s football for the most part. But there’s little small things I do just to give me that positive mental space to make sure I’m not thinking about it out there. Because at the end of the day, if I’m worrying about something I’m not going to be myself.”

A 6-foot-4 pass-catcher, Patrick is well aware of his game which allows quarterbacks to take advantage of a bigger catch radius and higher catch point.

“My game isn’t I’m super fast or I’m super strong. My game is I’m lowkey just – I’m out there with my head on fire. I just play fast and I play physical,” Patrick said. ”You can’t play that way if you’re worried about something out there.”

Broncos Feel Good About Rookie Class

Bo Nix headlines the Broncos’ 2024 rookie class. But it also includes fourth-round wideout Troy Franklin – who was Nix’s teammate in college – and undrafted free agent Devaughn Vele.

“We’re encouraged by the rookie class, both the draft picks and the free agents,” Broncos general manager George Paton said via a telephone on August 27. “It’s incredible. It’s a credit to our personnel departments, our sports performance with the development of these players. Obviously, time will tell as we get to the regular season. But we like the class so far.”

Franklin did not do much in the preseason. But his proximity to Nix and the Broncos’ equity in him should yield plenty of opportunity to prove he belongs. Vele is of a similar build to Patrick and No. 1 option Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos also signed former Lions receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency.

Franklin, Sutton, and Vele are all at least 6-foot-3, making Patrick expendable. The Broncos also have a dynamic option in Marvin Mims. who could operate in the slot.