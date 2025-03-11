‘Downright Dominant’ $20 Million Veteran Agrees to Broncos Contract: Report

The Denver Broncos wasted little time making new safety Talanoa Hufanga feel more comfortable in his new surroundings, signing his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The move comes as the Broncos lost 2024 starter Cody Barton in free agency to the Tennessee Titans.

In the end, the Broncos come away with an upgrade alongside incumbent Alex Singleton.

“The #Broncos are expected to sign #49ers standout LB Dre Greenlaw, giving him a 3-year deal worth $35M, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X during the legal tampering period in free agency on March 10.

9News’ Mike Klis reported Greenlaw’s contract is actually worth $34 million, noting that the Broncos still “nabbed” a top option.

“Got the kind of wheels Broncos were looking for to team with Alex Singleton,” Klis posted.

Broncos Fill Final ‘Weakness’ With Former 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Greenlaw as the No. 12 overall free agent heading into the legal tampering period.

“It’s easy to make the case against Greenlaw. He’s missed 36 games because of injuries in six NFL seasons, including a torn Achilles suffered while running off the sideline in Super Bowl LVIII. He missed the first 13 games in 2024, then lasted only 34 snaps before calf and knee injuries in the same leg ended his season,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“But in those 34 snaps Greenlaw was downright dominant, flying around the field and delivering punishing blows to ball carriers (and blockers). At his best, he’s a top-five linebacker with a complete skill set and a tone-setter for any defense. Unless concerns about his knee or calf persist, Greenlaw should be in high demand. The question is whether durability concerns will limit his suitors or bring the price tag down.”

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens does not believe there is an obvious weakness on the defense.

Spotrac projected Greenlaw might command a one-year, $6.6 million deal.

His injury history likely played a role in that. But Greenlaw earned $20 million in his career before his pact with the Broncos and had already been extended once.

“If any team can keep Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga healthy, it’s the Broncos,” Stevens said in a separate post. “Beau Lowery has been incredible at keeping the Broncos healthy his two years in town.

“Sean Payton trusts Lowery and his staff 100%.”

Sean Payton Delivers on Roster Need Comments

The Broncos went three-for-three on the defensive side of the ball, addressing all the items Payton mentioned were needs for the team heading into the offseason.

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

In addition to adding Greenlaw and Hufanga, the Broncos brought back D.J. Jones to a defensive line that helped bolster the No. 2 run defense in the league. They must still address John Franklin-Myers and, even more, Zach Allen, though.

Still, Payton and the Broncos can focus more of their efforts on finding the ever-elusive “joker.”