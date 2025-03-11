Hi, Subscriber

‘Downright Dominant’ $20 Million Veteran Agrees to Broncos Contract: Report

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos
Getty
Alex Singleton #49 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Green Bay Packers.

The Denver Broncos wasted little time making new safety Talanoa Hufanga feel more comfortable in his new surroundings, signing his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The move comes as the Broncos lost 2024 starter Cody Barton in free agency to the Tennessee Titans.

In the end, the Broncos come away with an upgrade alongside incumbent Alex Singleton.

“The #Broncos are expected to sign #49ers standout LB Dre Greenlaw, giving him a 3-year deal worth $35M, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X during the legal tampering period in free agency on March 10.

9News’ Mike Klis reported Greenlaw’s contract is actually worth $34 million, noting that the Broncos still “nabbed” a top option.

“Got the kind of wheels Broncos were looking for to team with Alex Singleton,” Klis posted.

Broncos Fill Final ‘Weakness’ With Former 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos

GettyDre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Greenlaw as the No. 12 overall free agent heading into the legal tampering period.

“It’s easy to make the case against Greenlaw. He’s missed 36 games because of injuries in six NFL seasons, including a torn Achilles suffered while running off the sideline in Super Bowl LVIII. He missed the first 13 games in 2024, then lasted only 34 snaps before calf and knee injuries in the same leg ended his season,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“But in those 34 snaps Greenlaw was downright dominant, flying around the field and delivering punishing blows to ball carriers (and blockers). At his best, he’s a top-five linebacker with a complete skill set and a tone-setter for any defense. Unless concerns about his knee or calf persist, Greenlaw should be in high demand. The question is whether durability concerns will limit his suitors or bring the price tag down.”

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens does not believe there is an obvious weakness on the defense.

Spotrac projected Greenlaw might command a one-year, $6.6 million deal.

His injury history likely played a role in that. But Greenlaw earned $20 million in his career before his pact with the Broncos and had already been extended once.

@nfloncbs

Heartbreaking moment from last year’s Super Bowl 💔 #nfl #superbowl #49ers #chiefs #dregreenlaw #fredwarner

♬ i was only temporary – my head is empty

“If any team can keep Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga healthy, it’s the Broncos,” Stevens said in a separate post. “Beau Lowery has been incredible at keeping the Broncos healthy his two years in town.

“Sean Payton trusts Lowery and his staff 100%.”

Sean Payton Delivers on Roster Need Comments

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on before facing the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos went three-for-three on the defensive side of the ball, addressing all the items Payton mentioned were needs for the team heading into the offseason.

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

In addition to adding Greenlaw and Hufanga, the Broncos brought back D.J. Jones to a defensive line that helped bolster the No. 2 run defense in the league. They must still address John Franklin-Myers and, even more, Zach Allen, though.

Still, Payton and the Broncos can focus more of their efforts on finding the ever-elusive “joker.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

‘Downright Dominant’ $20 Million Veteran Agrees to Broncos Contract: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x