Sean Payton, Broncos Linked to $99 Million Super Bowl Champion

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on before facing the New Orleans Saints.

The Denver Broncos could be a prime landing spot for another weapon for Bo Nix in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Finding useful contributors can be challenging as the season hits the final stretch. Relationships are key in the NFL and having a previous connection with players on a roster or a coaching staff could mean the difference between finding work and being a spectator.

The former New York Giants star, Beckham, certainly hopes it is the former.

NFL insider Josina Anderson believes the Broncos could provide that opportunity, and that Beckham’s “prev rapport” with Broncos head coach Sean Payton could play a part.

“Teams I currently see as my fits for OBJ on the basis of HC, QB, current contention & future need w/ potential attrition at the position (no particular order),” Anderson posted on X on December 14. “1) Seahawks 2) Commanders 3) Texans 4) Broncos (prev rapport with Sean) 5) Rams (prev rapport with [Sean] McVay) 6) *Bills.”

Beckham, 32, has never played for Payton. But Payton was head coach of the New Orleans Saints while Beckham – a Louisiana native – attended LSU.

Per Over The Cap, Beckham has already earned $99.1 million in his career. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency during the 2024 season. But injuries limited his availability to start the season.

He saw fewer targets as the season wore on once he was healthy.

Beckham and the Dolphins “mutually” parted ways on December 13, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday,” Pelissero reported on X on December 13. “Odell Beckham Jr.’s release is expected to be official today. If he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.”

The Dolphins announced the move a short while after Pelissero broke the news.

Odell Beckham Not Same ‘Iconic’ Play-Maker

Beckham has nine receptions for 55 yards in nine games in 2024. He had a 35-565-3 line with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, making six starts in his 14 appearances.

Beckham famously rose to prominence as a rookie, snagging a pass one-handed for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. He had 10 grabs for 146 yards and hit paydirt twice that day. He celebrated the anniversary of that play with a post on X.

“10 year annnni, sheeeeesh! i appreciate every one of you! its beeeeen a journey. the one n not the twoooooooo! luvvvv,” Beckham posted in November.

“jobs not finished” – @kobebryant”

ESPN called the play “iconic.” The NFL called it the “catch of the year” and “arguably of all time.” However, Beckham is not that player anymore and he has not been for several years through various injuries and teams.

Play

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He spent two full seasons there, even tallying over 1,000 receiving yards in his first season.

Cleveland waived Beckham in November 2021 following an agreement to part ways.

He signed with the Rams days later and went on to help them reach the Super Bowl that season. But Beckham tore his ACL during the game and missed the entire 2022 season, first recovering from the injury and then seeking another opportunity.

Beckham signed with the Ravens for one year at $15 million in 2023, but he seems unlikely to land another deal of that magnitude given the stage of his career and the season.

Beckham also goes against the Broncos’ current youth movement.

Odell Beckham Not a Fit for Broncos Despite Pedigree

Beckham was solid for the Rams leading up to his injury in the Super Bowl. But his age and injury history could make him an unappealing target for the Broncos. And despite his potential “rapport” with Payton, he has not played in the Broncos’ offense.

Learning the scheme could take weeks, by which time the Broncos’ established receivers will be even more so.

Denver decided to skew younger, releasing veteran Josh Reynolds in November.

Reynolds did miss time with injuries, and he was the victim of a shooting in Colorado during Week 7. However, the play of youngsters Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin was a bigger impetus for the decision.

There does not appear to be a spot for Beckham on the Broncos roster, though it is possible.