Broncos Raise Eyebrows With Initial Unofficial Depth Chart Release

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton “defers to veterans,” on paper, 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on August 6 in reaction to the first unofficial depth chart of the season.

The Broncos list veteran Jarrett Stidham as the starter. Perhaps even more of a surprise, rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is listed as the third quarterback. He is behind former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson.

Klis noted all of the team’s rookies are listed last at their positions.

However, the Broncos insider remained unsurprised by the initial listings for a different reason: Stidham.

“For all depth chart twists, Jarrett Stidham did earn No. 1 listing. He’s incumbent and had been leading QB competition thru OTAs and most of training camp,” Klis posted. “Would think this means he starts preseason opener vs. Colts. Sean Payton to address depth chart after practice.”

The decision did catch some on social media by surprise, though.

“Jarrett Stidham … was listed as the QB1 on their unofficial depth chart,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “Training Camp Live” on August 6. “That does not necessarily mean that he is in … pole position to be the starting quarterback. It does seem like first-rounder Bo Nix has impressed in Denver.

“The most, let’s say, pro-ready, field-ready of the young quarterbacks and someone that Sean Payton likes a lot both for what he can do on the field and for his intellect. Still wouldn’t surprise me at all if Bo Nix ended up as the starter for Week 1.

“Right now … Jarrett Stidham is the QB1 on the official unofficial depth chart.”

Nix notably took first-team reps in back-to-back practices sessions leading into the release of the unofficial depth chart, seemingly putting him on track to start sooner rather than later.

Stidham started the Broncos’ final two games of 2023 in place of a benched Russell Wilson. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception over Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 campaign.

Stidham was 1-1 as the Broncos’ starter and has a 1-3 record for his career.

A fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, Stidham has completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Zach Wilson Goes From Out of Position Battle to Broncos QB2 on Depth Chart

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Jets ahead of the 2024 draft, swapping late-round picks with the Jets to acquire the former No. 2 overall selection (2021). Payton talked about how the deal to time to come together.

However, Wilson was the odd man out when Payton changed the split of first-team reps with all three QBs seeing snaps up until training camp.

Still, Wilson was never really out of the running.

“The other day, Payton did narrow most of the first-team reps to Nix and Jarrett Stidham, though he did tell Zach Wilson that he wasn’t out of the competition,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on August 5. “So that would indicate that Nix’s path to the starting job is there. But Payton was clear he won’t rush it.”

Breer’s thoughts on Nix are why the initial depth chart is surprising even with the context of Stidham’s offseason and Wilson’s mutual understanding with Payton.

By all accounts – even from Payton – Nix has handled everything well since arriving.

Bo Nix Sees Setback in Week 1 Goal

Nix has remained respectful of the competition between him and his teammates, noting that everyone wanted to win the job. But Nix also had designs on redemption when the Broncos visited the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Nix’s Oregon Ducks dropped a matchup in Seattle versus the Washington Huskies in 2023. The QB said he is eager to atone for it.

He played well but a failed fourth-down conversion allowed the Huskies to drive for the win.

“I think about that a lot,” Nix told reporters on July 27. “It’s one of those things that, honestly, I hope I never forget because of the things that happened. But, yeah, it’s only fitting I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL Journey takes off. And so we’re going to be ready to roll and we’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and, hopefully, not that let that happen again.”

There is still one month before the start of the regular season. But Nix could be facing more of an uphill climb to make his plan a reality than it seemed.