Sean Payton Makes Bold Claims About Broncos’ Draft Class Members

The Denver Broncos selected seven players in the 2025 draft, many after the team made multiple trades during the event. Two players in particular – wide receiver Pat Bryant and tight end Caleb Lohner – drew high praise from Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Bryant, a receiver out of Illinois, was selected on Day 2 with the 10th pick in the third round of the draft.

Payton compared him to former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas, whom he coached.

“There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas, and with respect to Mike, who became – holy cow. You don’t ever want to put pressure on a rookie like that; we’re just talking about traits. But really explosive off line of scrimmage, very competitive, very tough,” Payton told reporters on April 25. “His size and his hands are outstanding.

“Obviously, he’s physical. And so – but the player comp for me, it reminded me, forget the jersey number [both players wear/wore No. 13], just of a lot of traits that Mike had, especially at the line of scrimmage.”

The Broncos’ new wide receiver Pat Bryant had just one drop at Illinois last season, and ONE BIG CATCH. pic.twitter.com/Og4cCN6Bfi — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 26, 2025

Payton also said that Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard provided insight on Bryant, having worked with the wideout while the latter two were at Illinois together.

Thomas, now 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro selection, and was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. He began his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, including leading the NFL with 149 receptions and 1,725 yards (with 9 touchdowns) in 2019.

Payton and the Broncos would be pleased if Bryant even approaches Thomas’ production.

He joins a Broncos receiving corps that features Courtland Sutton at WR1 and several largely unproven options, including several of his peers whose names went uncalled in the draft.

Sean Payton Compares 7th-Round Pick to 5-Time Pro Bowler

If anyone is qualified to compare Bryant to Thomas, it is Payton. He coached the latter from a rookie to a six-year veteran. Payton was not finished with the comps, either, name-dropping former Saints star Jimmy Graham to describe Lohner, a seventh-round pick.

Loehner is a former basketball player who has just one year of limited football experience under his belt. He is also 6-foot-7, leading Payton to evoke the five-time Pro Bowler’s name.

The Broncos coach noted that projection is a big factor at that stage of the draft.

“I think going back with Jimmy Graham, I think he had 14, 15 catches. Both of them had a season. Both of them were very good basketball players. And now in Jimmy’s case, there was a lot more. He was a combine invite. And with Caleb, like we were talking about earlier, we’re late in this draft. And yet, you’re rooting for some guys, and you see upside,” Payton told reporters on April 26. “You can see the basketball skill set; that’s easy, at a high level. And then, you’re looking at a small amount of playing time. And yet, enough to where you’re watching him.”

“There’s a lot to work with. And if it turns out like the last one did, then we’d be real excited.”

The Broncos using a draft pick on him despite his limited experience speaks to their confidence in Lohner’s potential.

Converted QB Completes Dynamic Trio in Broncos’ Draft Class

The Broncos selected three players on the offensive side of the ball during the draft, taking Bryant and Lohner after UCF running back RJ Harvey in the second round.

Harvey is a 5-foot-8 converted QB who is also a threat in the passing game as a receiver.

Payton’s offenses have utilized other backs – namely, Darren Sproles in Harvey’s case – similarly in the past. Harvey’s skill set borders on redundancy with Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.

However, he projects as a fine complement to bruiser and 2024 fifth-round running back, Audric Estime.