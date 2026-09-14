Broncos Adding 6-Foot, 245-Pound Backfield Boost to Active Roster for ‘MNF’

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are adding some reinforcements for their season-opening showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” including bringing veteran Adam Prentice up from the practice squad.

“Source says as expected #Broncos FB Adam Prentice will be elevated from practice squad for tonight’s game at Kansas City,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on September 14. “He’ll join long snapper Mitchell Fraboni in being elevated. Elevations are due in NFL office by 2 p.m. MDT.”

Prentice, 29, is a former undrafted free agent who is in Year 2 with the Broncos.

The 6-foot, 245-pound veteran fullback began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints under Payton.

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Prentice is coming off a career season, rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries and tallying another 53 yards on six receptions during the 2025 campaign. All of those marks set new personal bests for the former South Carolina Gamecock.

The Broncos notably roster (53-man) four tight ends.

One of those players, Nate Adkins, also moonlights as a fullback. But the Broncos’ decision suggests they want a more traditional FB than the H-back that Adkins is.

It could also mean that the Broncos plan to make one of their tight ends–most likely rookie Dallen Bentley–inactive for the contest and will use Adkins more at his natural position with Prentice in the backfield.

At any rate, this is the first of three elevations the Broncos can use on Prentice.

After that, they must sign him to their 53-man roster or move on. The Broncos went through a similar process last season, and Prentice finished with three starts in 17 regular-season games.

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Aside from Prentice, the Broncos’ other expected roster move is necessary. They do not have any other long snappers on their roster after cutting ties with rookie Luke Basso to make room for safety Taylor Rapp.

Fraboni, who turns 30 in October, is in Year 5 with the Broncos.

Another former UDFA, Fraboni has appeared in 55 games for the the Broncos, including all 17 contests in each of the past three regular-season campaigns.

A former Pro Football Focus Second Team All-Pro selection, Fraboni is operating under the same rules as Prentice. The Broncos can go through this dance three times before they would need to sign him to the 53-man roster or find another option.

Like Prentice, Fraboni should also stick around after the Broncos exhaust his elevations.

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Fraboni’s role might not be the most prominent, but it is certainly vital. The Broncos lost to the Chiefs in 2024 on a special teams miscue.

It was a blocked kick, which Broncos kicker made up for (though it was not his fault) during the 2025 campaign. But the fact remains that Payton and the Broncos cannot afford to overlook any aspect of the Chiefs, from Patrick Mahomes to their own special teams units.

Fraboni and Prentice should both be factors on Monday night.

That is, of course, assuming the Broncos do not reverse course on the latter. They essentially have to bring Fraboni up for the game.