Broncos Add Former Bills Starter, Rams Super Bowl Champion in Roster Adjustment

The Denver Broncos have added Taylor Rapp to their practice squad roster.

“The #Broncos are signing safety Taylor Rapp to their practice squad, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on September 7.

“Former 2019 second-round draft pick with 72 career starts, 488 career tackles and 12 career interceptions. Was with Denver in August and stepped away for personal reasons but is now re-signing with the team.”

The news quickly circulated around social media.

Broncos Finalize Taylor Rapp Decision After Saftey Navigated ‘Personal’ Matter

“Looked like it was heading that way when he worked out for Denver again last week,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X in reaction to the news. “So, Rapp is back after spending six days of camp on the roster, then stepping away for personal reasons.”

The newest Broncos defensive back, Rapp, began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him 61st overall. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021.

Rapp will try working into the third safety spot behind Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga.

This story will be updated.