Broncos See ‘Encouraging Sign’ From $84 Million Trade Pickup

The Denver Broncos gave Jaylen Waddle time to recover from a lower-body strain, which happened in a recent practice session during training camp.

Their decision appears to have paid off.

Waddle got back on the practice field on Wednesday, taking part in team drills, and he turned heads for those in attendance, including All-Pro cornerback and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

Broncos Get ‘Encouraging Sign’ From Jaylen Waddle

DNVR’s Zac Stevens was among those who noted Waddle beat Surtain on a deep touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Nix during practice on Wednesday. Stevens also noted Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments regarding Waddle’s recovery from his strain.

Waddle’s TD grab was one of the big takeaways from the session for Stevens and others who witnessed his speed in person.

Stevens noted Payton’s comments on Waddle were “an encouraging sign.”

“He’s really good after the catch. He’s good at separating, and you saw a double move today,” Payton told reporters on August 19, adding, “He’s gradually getting to where, I don’t want to say, 100%. But you’re always mindful of someone with his explosion that you don’t reaggravate his initial injury, but he’s doing good.”

Waddle was one of several Broncos players who had been sidelined or limited during their recent practices. Payton said that the Broncos would hold Waddle out several sessions, though, so his absence did not come as a surprise.

As the team’s biggest offseason addition, though, uncertainty around his status created intrigue.

Pat Surtain II Gets Honest About Jaylen Waddle

Surtain and Waddle were teammates in college at Alabama before the Broncos. The corner was also part of helping the receiver get acclimated following his trade from the Miami Dolphins. The play of the day only added to their friendly rivalry.

“It’s fun, man. We getting after it. A lot of trash talk out there, for sure. That’s everybody,” Surtain told media members about the environment in practice after the session on August 19. “We are trying to get each other better. And, obviously, when it’s good on good, it’s gonna be a lot of trash talking out there. So, it’s fun. It makes us better.”

As for the big play, Surtain said it was “nothing much, for real” with a smile. He added that Waddle “got a good play.”

Surtain said Waddle is “pretty fast” and lauded his suddenness and the challenges it presents.

Sean Payton Reached Back Into Broncos Past for Big Play

Payton cited a play from Broncos greats John Elway and Mike Shanahan as inspiration for the one that Waddle beat Surtain on.

“It’s gotta be a different protection, because that’s happening deeper down the field. You guys remember the Super Bowl, where Elway came off of a boot, and there was this deep comeback post that we had never seen before. And Mike had seen the safety cut, cut the over route, and that was kind of something that they put together during the game,” Payton said, recollecting the scene unfold.

“When you watched it, you had to go back and say, ‘Well, it couldn’t have been a pocket protection, because it’s too long to hold it,’ and it wasn’t. So, that one was a different protection. And when you’re a corner, and you get past this 12- to 15-yard mark, you’re out of the double-move business. You’re [running deep]. And so, that’s a little different to cover.”

Waddle is signed through 2028 on a three-year, $84.7 million contract. So, the Broncos are invested heavily in the speedy wideout. They also surrendered their first-round pick in the trade with the Dolphins.