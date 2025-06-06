Broncos Get ‘Great News’ About Highly Productive $18 Million Leader

The Denver Broncos can expect to have one of their veteran leaders back on the field when training camp rolls around this summer. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton offered the encouraging update ahead of a planned charity home run derby for UC Health.

The event was rained out, but DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens called Singleton’s update “great news.”

Singleton, 31, was a team captain in 2024. However, he tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I feel good. I would say I’m a little ahead of schedule. So that’s a good thing,” Singleton told reporters in attendance for the event on June 5. “[The Broncos] posted it, we’re Malcolm Roach days away from games. So, in 97 days, I think I’m gonna be ready to play football, so I’m excited about that.

“Training camp is obviously, when I plan on when you guys will be in practice, and you’re going to see me practicing. But yeah, I’ll just keep doing what I’ve been doing, individual drills, walkthroughs; getting with the guys and getting back up to speed.”

The 2025 season is key for Singleton, who has earned $14.6 million in his career, per Over The Cap, and is in the final year of a three-year, $18 million pact.

He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, barring a change in circumstances.

Broncos Coaches Kept Alex Singleton Involved

The Broncos replaced Singleton with a combination of players, including returning special teamer Justin Strnad, alongside Cody Barton. Barton signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason, underscoring the significance of Singleton’s return.

Singleton praised the Broncos’ coaching and training staff for keeping him involved and on track for his return to the field.

He resumed team travel by Week 5, and being around was “really good for my mental health.”

“The coaches kind of relied on me, which was nice. You see a lot of guys, sometimes, get pushed to the side, and I didn’t have that. And our training staff is great. So I was taken care of in the building. So, everything from the Broncos, what they were able to do for me, meant a lot and meant the world,” Singleton told media members.

“That’s why I’ve been here the entire time, and why I feel like I’m on schedule to be back out there when I’m supposed to be.”

A former undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, Singleton is entering his third season with the Broncos.

He was the NFL’s third-leading tackler over his first two years in Denver, per Stathead.

Alex Singleton Building Bond With Dre Greenlaw

Singleton must fend off Strnad, who said he was told he would have an opportunity to win the open starting linebacker spot alongside Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw signed with the Broncos on a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

“It feels a lot like when I got here with Josey [Jewell], that’s how we are in meetings. We sit next to [each other], pretty much, he’s in that same seat. So, it’s kind of cool to have that experience, and it’s really easy to pick each other’s brains. We both played quite a lot of football. So, just sit there and just kind of, ‘Hey, how do you see this?’ when we’re watching the rookies, the older guys, or when we’re just watching tape from before or watching Niners tape. I can ask him, ‘Hey, how’d you see this play?’ and you can really learn a lot about each other,” Singleton said.

“That’s football. You can be great at X’s in O’s. But if you’re not instinctual, especially at our position, you’re almost wasting your time. So, to just be able to learn from each other, and kind of know who that person is, I think is almost as important as we were actually on the field.”

The Broncos have the NFL's highest roster retention rate in the NFL this season at 86% – that's part of the reason they believe this defense could be the best in the NFL. "I think it's simple, there's no egos. There are no egos in that room" #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/Pm8B8UjIgt — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 6, 2025

Greenlaw suffered a strained quad and has missed the offseason program thus far.

According to Broncos head coach Sean Payton, he is expected to be ready for training camp later in the summer.