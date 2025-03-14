Broncos Get Good News About $98 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos are rolling through the first wave of free agency, filling roster needs with proven playmakers on both sides of the ball. Continuing that trend, the Broncos are eyeing another target for Bo Nix, former Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.

The Rams planned to trade Kupp entering the offseason. However, the Rams changed course after failing to find a partner and released Kupp.

Several teams remain interested in Kupp, though, including the Broncos.

“WR Cooper Kupp’s asking price has been as high as $15M per year, per sources. It sounds like he’d take less for a preferred destination. But if teams are willing to hit $15M, it would widen the list of landing spots,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on X on March 14.

“The Seahawks, Saints, Cowboys and Broncos are among the teams that have shown varying levels of interest in Cooper Kupp, per sources. The Cowboys are a long shot at the moment.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Kupp would entertain joining the Broncos.

“I think if Cooper Kupp had his way, I think he would like to be in Denver. I think that’d be one of the places that would appeal to him,” Schefter said on “Polumbus, Hastings, and DMac” on March 13.

“That I would say. I feel comfortable in saying that. Whether Denver’s offer – if Dever’s even interested – is gonna be competitive enough with some of the offers, there’s a whole other thing. If it gets $8 to $10 [million], I’m gonna guess Denver’s not there. But if it’s a little lower, I could see Denver being interested now.”

Kupp, 31, was the Offensive Player of the Year, a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, champion, and Super Bowl MVP in 2021. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. Kupp was heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract and has earned $98.5 million in his career.

Instead, he is seeking a team that might meet his asking price.

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Broncos & Cooper Kupp

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini offered a conflicting account of the idea that the Broncos are interested in Kupp.

“I can tell you the Seattle Seahawks are poking around on this thing. The Packers are looking at this. The Saints; the saints got their eye on it. … Teams that I thought would be in that are not in on the Cooper Kupp market: the Denver Broncos, the Patriots,” Russini said on the “Scoop City” podcast on March 14. “I think they just are valuing different players at this moment.

“I’ve never gotten the sense that wide receiver was on the top of the Denver Broncos wish list of players they were trying to bring in this offseason outside of the draft, so we’ll see what moves they make there.”

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton did list a vet receiver among the team’s needs.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago. We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.

“In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

Broncos Not Looking to Pay Big Money for Veteran WR

The Broncos have not been shy about spending, handing out over $100 million in guarantees so far in free agency. That does not mean they are willing to pay up for a veteran receiver, even one as accomplished as Kupp.

“Per league source, the Patriots have reached out to Cooper Kupp. It is believed the wideout would prefer to stay on the West Coast, but he hasn’t closed any doors,” the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported on X on March 13. “A league source tells me Kupp’s asking price is ‘insane’ compared to where he is at this point in his career.”

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens suggested that could leave the Broncos out of the running.

“Broncos are not looking to pay an ‘insane’ price for Cooper Kupp,” Stevens posted on X on March 13.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported his belief that Kupp would decide on a team by Thursday night. That did not happen, but Garofolo also said that he expects Kupp to receive a handsome payday in free agency.

Schefter also reported on March 14 that the Cowboys had an interest in Kupp. Schefter later noted the Cowboys are not a strong contender.