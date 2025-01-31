Broncos Linked to $41 Million Pro Bowl ‘Joker’ Candidate Before Free Agency

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton harped on the need for a potent running game. They finished 16th in rushing yards in 2024. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested the Broncos could be a landing spot for Minnesota Vikings free agent-to-be Aaron Jones.

Jones, 30, set career highs with 255 carries for 1,138 rushing yards for the Vikings last season.

The former Green Bay Packers star and 2020 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings during free agency in 2024.

“Expect Denver to look for a versatile back to bolster Sean Payton’s offense,” Fowler wrote on January 29. “Could Jones fit the mold despite his age? He’s the kind of runner/pass catcher who just might.”

Jones has dealt with injuries in his career.

However, he started all 17 games in the regular season. It was his third time logging a full slate of games in his career and the second time in the past three seasons.

Aaron Jones Could Fit ‘Joker’ Role for Broncos

The key to Jones’ fit with the Broncos could be his proven versatility as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield.

“Jones is a slasher in the run game and has the dual-threat traits to catch the ball out of the backfield, with 51 receptions and 1,546 total yards for the Vikings in 2024,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote in the same article. “He is at his best in a zone run scheme that will highlight his receiving skills.”

That skill set could make Jones a perfect fit for the “joker” role in the Broncos’ offense.

“We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The ‘joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups.”

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $34.8 million in space this offseason. OTC gives Jones, who has $41.6 million in career earnings, a $9.3 million annual valuation.

The Broncos could splurge on Jones and draft a player in the middle rounds.

Broncos Running Game Needs Boost

The Broncos have four running backs under contract for 2025, which could make Jones a luxury addition. Jaleel McLaughlin is the leading rusher among the Broncos’ returning group. He finished the regular season with 496 yards and 1 touchdown on 113 carries.

McLaughlin also caught 24 passes for 76 yards and 2 TDs, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. However, he is undersized for a full-time role.

Rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime finished with a 76-310-2 line.

Audric Estime is a handful to bring down pic.twitter.com/gI8RzZPqzU — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 12, 2024

Neither Blake Watson (4-10-0) nor Tyler Badie (11-86-0) crossed the 100-yard threshold during the campaign. Broncos leading rusher Javonte Williams had 513 rushing yards and 4 scores on 139 totes. But he is also a free agent.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished third on the team with 430 yards and 4 TDs on 92 carries. The Broncos did not have a 100-yard rusher all season.

The Cleveland Browns were the only other team without a 100-yard rusher in a game in 2024.

The Broncos largely rode Nix and the passing game. But they were also 1-6 in one-score games. Finding a suitable backfield complement could help move that record closer to .500 next season.