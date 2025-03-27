Broncos Showed Telling Interest in $69 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The Denver Broncos were among the teams showing interest in four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Denver has refrained from adding players at two key positions in free agency: running back and wide receiver. Broncos head coach Sean Payton mentioned both as needs heading into the offseason.

Diggs signed with the New England Patriots, but the Broncos’ interest is telling.

“We saw the Patriots check in with Stefon Diggs about a week ago. He traveled to Foxborough, went through a physical. They got a chance to look at him, talk to him about his knee – the ACL, that he tore Week 8 last year against the Colts. And after that visit, I think there was contact with some other teams. I think the Broncos checked in. I think the Jaguars checked in; I think other teams were just checking in,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on “NFL Live” on March 26.

“The Patriots certainly seemed to want Diggs … the most. To the point where they wound up offering him a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. New England got the No. 1 wide receiver are desperately needed to match with Drake Maye, who they took with the third overall pick in last year’s draft.”

Diggs, 31, caught 47 passes for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns. The campaign snapped a streak of six straight seasons with over 90 receptions, 1,000 yards, and 6 touchdowns spanning from his time with the Minnesota Vikings to his Buffalo Bills tenure.

Diggs, the No. 146 overall pick of the 2015 draft, had never missed more than two games in any campaign since entering the league before last season and is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Where the Broncos turn next remains unclear.

Sean Payton Noted Broncos’ Need for Veteran WR

During an interview, Kay Adams asked Payton about which positions the Broncos would try addressing this offseason. Adams suggested wideout, and while Payton agreed, he did place a significant caveat on the Broncos’ interest in the free agent market.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Adams on “Up & Adams” in February. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago. We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.

“In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

The Broncos signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.

They also found what they hope is their “Joker” in tight end Evan Engram and re-signed defensive lineman D.J. Jones. They can be selective amid a veteran-laden but star-deprived remaining free agency class.

The top options at running back (J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb) and wide receiver (Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen) all come with age and injury concerns.

Broncos Projected to Draft Stefon Diggs Clone

Payton’s comments could suggest the Broncos are comfortable adding more talent at the receiver position via the draft, especially with Diggs off the market. ESPN’s Matt Miller projected the Broncos to select Missouri’s Luther Burden with the No. 20 overall pick.

“Broncos coach Sean Payton talked about finding a “joker” in the passing game and signed free agent tight end Evan Engram to do that. But that doesn’t mean the Broncos shouldn’t throw more resources into helping second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Burden is one of my favorite players in this class, and I feel he has been a victim of overevaluation,” Miller wrote on March 27.

“Burden has the size (6 feet, 206 pounds), speed (4.41 40 at the combine) and tools to be an elite receiver lining up outside or in the slot.”

Miller noted Burden’s dropoff from an 86-1,212-9 line as a sophomore to 61-676-6 marks as a junior can be attributed to the Tigers’ “inconsistent” offense. Burden also had 115 yards and 2 TDs on the ground in 2024.

“Former five-star recruit who offers five-star athleticism and playmaking ability. Burden is a natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate. He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option, but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time. Missouri exploited Burden’s yards-after-catch talent with a barrage of short throws,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile.

“NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential. The production against top teams was uneven at times but so was Missouri’s quarterback play. Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

Notably, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah wrote in January that Burden “reminds” him of Diggs.