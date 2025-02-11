Broncos Predicted to Sign $41 Million Pro Bowl ‘Joker’ Option in Free Agency

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants a “joker” for the offense, calling it a need. The Broncos could be in luck, with Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones fitting the description.

Jones is also a pending free agent this offseason.

“It’s not easy to be a running back in the modern NFL. When the music stops, many are left without a chair. Jones will look to avoid that fate this offseason after thriving on a one-year deal in Minnesota. However, the Vikings don’t seem like a team to prioritize the 30-year-old running back with plenty of miles on his tires,” USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff wrote on February 10.

“That opens the door for a squad like the Broncos, who struggled mightily in the running game last season.”

The Broncos ranked 16th in rushing yards as a team in 2024.

However, they relied heavily on quarterback Bo Nix early and tied six other teams with the fourth-fewest yards per attempt and cycling through three different starting options.

Two of those options – Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin – are under contract for next season. The third, Week 1 starter Javonte Williams, is a free agent. But the Broncos also have Tyler Badie and Blake Watson on the roster to choose from if they wish.

Aaron Jones Fits ‘Joker’ Role

Jones, 30, set career-highs with 1,138 yards on 255 yards in 2024. He crossed the goal line for 5 touchdowns. The scores were his most since his Pro Bowl season in 2020 when he was still with the Green Bay Packers.

He also played in all 17 games for the second time in three seasons.

Jones had 408 yards – the second-most of his career – and 2 TDs on 51 receptions, underscoring his versatility and potential fit as a “joker” for the Broncos.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “A ‘joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs.”

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Aaron Jones Could Be Economical Option for Broncos

Jones is coming off a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings and has $41.6 million in career earnings.

“Jones could slide in nicely and add that dimension to the Denver offense, which exceeded expectations in 2024,” Brinkerhoff wrote. “It’s probably another one-year value deal for the running back, but the Broncos are a nice landing spot for Jones.”

Over The Cap projects a $9.2 million annual valuation for Jones.

They also project the Broncos will have $34.8 million to spend. Earmarking some of that for Jones could prove wise for the Broncos. Of course, a return to the Vikings should not be ruled out for Jones either after his strong year.