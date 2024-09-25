Broncos Sign Former Steelers Defender With Starter Lost for Season

The Denver Broncos saw a need and filled it.

After reports emerged on Tuesday, September 24 about former New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander’s workout surfaced, the Broncos worked quickly to sign the veteran and 2017 Pro Bowler.

“Veteran free-agent LB Kwon Alexander is signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on September 25.

Alexander is reunited with Broncos head coach Sean Payton whom he played for while with the Saints in 2020 and 2021. He joins a Broncos defense ranked third in yards and sixth in points allowed through three weeks.

The Broncos’ defense is led by the NFL’s ninth-leading tackler, Alex Singleton, and fellow starter Cody Barton with Kristian Welch in reserve.

Justin Strnad is also on the depth chart. But he has strictly played special teams this season.

Alexander is a depth addition at this point in his career. Hestarted two of the nine games he played in for the Steelers in 2023. Alexander has not been a full-time starting player since the 2020 campaign.

He last logged at least 90% of his team’s defensive snaps in the games he played in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers, per Pro Football Reference.

Kwon Alexander Reunited With Sean Payton on Broncos

Alexander started all seven of the games that he played in with the Saints after he was traded from the 49ers in 2020. He recorded 27 combined stops, deflected 4 passes, and recovered 2 fumbles.

The Saints were on a four-game winning streak when Alexander arrived. They stretched it to eight games afterward, going 5-2 with him in the lineup.

Alexander opened the 2021 season as the Saints’ starter and played in the opener.

He missed the next four games with an elbow injury. Alexander returned to split duties with Zack Baun, now with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Jets in 2022. That reunited him with his former defensive coordinator on the 49ers, Robert Saleh, who is New York’s head coach.

Alexander received positive reviews coming out of that situation and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

He had 41 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 pick, 1 forced fumble, and 1 deflection.

If there is a concern, it is that he has just one season with a grade in the 60s or better from Pro Football Focus since 2017. That was his 2022 campaign with the Jets. Alexander has maxed out at 59.2 otherwise, receiving that mark from 2023 with Pittsburgh.

Broncos Lose Signal Caller Alex Singleton Out for Season

Alexander’s arrival to the Broncos comes as Singleton’s strong start took a dour turn. Payton announced on Wednesday, September 25 that the linebacker will miss the rest of the season.

“HC Sean Payton announced that ILB Alex Singleton tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season,” the Broncos’ social media team posted on X on September 25. “Join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Singleton, 30, is in his third season in Denver and wore the green dot as the on-field signal caller.

An undrafted free agent out of Montana St. 2015, Singleton broke into the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He first saw the field in the regular season with the Eagles in 2019.