Broncos Add History-Making QB After Unexpected Change of Plans

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback room includes veterans Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, but newcomer Ian Book has the most in common with starter Bo Nix. Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints drafted Book in the 2021 draft.

That could bode well for Book, who arrives after another option decided to reverse course.

“With QB Desmond Ridder backing out of his vet tryout, Broncos are bringing in former Notre Dame/Saints QB Ian Book for vet tryout during rookie minicamp,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on May 9. “Book with Chiefs early and Eagles late last year. Not bad.”

Book, 27, signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in January but was not called up to the eventual Super Bowl champions. He has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2021.

Book completed 12 of 20 attempts for 135 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Sean Payton Compared Ian Book to High School Self

Before the Saints selected Book on Day 3 of the 2021 draft, Dan Patrick asked Payton which incoming QB reminded him of himself in high school.

Payton named Book.

“That kid at Notre Dame is pretty scrappy. He’s, obviously, a much better quarterback than I ever thought about being,” Payton said on the “Dan Patrick Show” in March 2021. “He’s pretty interesting to watch on tape. He finds a way to win.”

Payton went into further detail about Book, who has also spent time with the New England Patriots, during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” just days after the draft.

“Man, the big games,” Payton told Eisen in May 2021. “You watch him time and time again, I think he’s a good athlete. He’s six foot [tall]. And, man, when it was a big game, in a competitive moment, in the pocket, I saw him out of the pocket make plays. I think he’s accurate, I like his decision-making, I think he’s a winner. And there were just enough good things that kept coming up when you watched him play.

“The all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, and we asked that – that’s the function of that position: lead your team to scores, find a way to win games. He’s a pretty impressive guy. When you look at his journey and then when you talk to anybody – coaches, scouts, players – all the feedback is off the charts.”

Sean Payton Reunites With Ian Book on Broncos

Payton said then that Books’ slot matched the grade the Saints had on him going into the 2021 draft.

He also said that he was “excited” to work with the QB, notably, only to step down from the Saints and away from coaching for one season in 2022. Now, Payton gets a chance to work with Book once more, for however long it lasts.

Book’s most immediate competition figures to be Ehlinger.

The Broncos selected Nix No. 12 overall, and he is coming off a historic rookie season that included a playoff berth.

Stidham arrived in Payton’s first season in 2023 and survived a QB1 change from Russell Wilson to Nix. Stidham also fended off Zach Wilson’s challenge in 2024, though the quasi-competition began with him listed as the starter.

Ehlinger signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Broncos in free agency this offseason.

The Broncos can cut him after June 1 and save $730,000 while incurring a $467,500 dead cap charge.