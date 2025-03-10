Broncos Sign Former Patriots QB Before Free Agency: Report

The Denver Broncos did not wait for free agency on March 12, or the legal tampering period on March 10, before answering one of their biggest offseason questions: Who would back up Bo Nix with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson both free agents?

The answer is Stidham, the longest-tenured QB of the three.

Stidham and the Broncos agreed to terms on a new deal that should keep him in Denver through the 2026 season.

Breaking: The Broncos are re-signing Jarrett Stidham, per sources,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on March 9. “Stidham will be back to backup Bo Nix after a very successful year last season.

“Stidham and Nix have a great relationship.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini was the first to report that Stidham’s new contract was worth $12 million over two years. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Stidham will receive $7 million in guarantees.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the deal was in the works shortly before Stevens’ report.

Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos in free agency in 2024. Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted how important it was to settle the QB2 situation.

“Both Zach and Jarrett are free agents. So, obviously, one of the ‘musts,’” Payton told reporters in February. “If a player’s on our board, even though he was with us, if he’s a free agent – so both of those show up as orange tags – so that’s a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There’s probably a few moving parts there.”

Jarrett Stidham Keeps Broncos QB Room Largely Intact

Payton turned to Stidham over the final two games of the 2023 season after benching Russell Wilson. Stidham entered the 2024 season hoping to win the starting job that went to Nix and voiced his displeasure with losing out.

However, the former fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots and ex-Las Vegas Raiders QB also said he would help Nix as much as possible.

Nix, Stidham, and Wilson often hung out together with their families outside of football.

Stidham went 1-1 in his two-game stint in 2023, and he owns a 1-3 career record with 1,422 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Stidham had 14 snaps during the 2024 regular season, all in relief of Nix, but did not throw a pass for the Broncos.

Notably, neither Stidham nor Wilson qualified for The Athletic’s top 150 free agents rankings in February.

Jarrett Stidham Beats Contract Prediction

Stidham has earned $13.6 million in his career. So not only did he get a raise from his previous salary, but he also is close to matching his career earnings after establishing the current mark with his first Broncos contract.

Moreover, Spotrac projected Stidham could command a one-year, $2.6 million contract in free agency this offseason.

Play

Still, Stidham’s return was largely expected between him and Wilson.

“Wilson, in particular, figures to draw interest on the free-agent market as a player who could potentially compete for a starting job in training camp,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 3. “Wilson and Stidham both figure to explore whether they can find a spot that will at least allow them to compete for a starting role — a scenario that won’t exist in Denver.

“My prediction for how it all unfolds: The Broncos bring back Stidham on a one- or two-year deal and add a developmental prospect on Day 3 of the draft or in college free agency.”