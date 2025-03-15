Broncos Highlighted After Avoiding $100 Million Fallout With ‘Rarer Commodity’

The Denver Broncos’ aggressive approach to the 2025 offseason began long before free agency opened or even the legal tampering period. It began in September 2024 with the Broncos signing cornerback Pat Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

Surtain was already a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

In 2024, he added another of each and won Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain is the seventh defensive back to win the award and the first since 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

“Cornerback Jaycee Horn, the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, just signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers to become the NFL’s first $25 million-per-year defensive back. The maximum value is $108 million, thanks to salary escalators. The deal has $72 million in guarantees, of which $46.707 million was fully guaranteed at signing,” CBS Sports’ Joel Corry wrote on March 14.

“Imagine the Broncos trying to sign Surtain after being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and with Horn’s contract in existence when he was heading into a contract year. Surtain would be justified in asking for a massive reset of the cornerback market. At a minimum, Surtain would be able to command the $27 million per year maximum value of Horn’s deal as his base value.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was among those to congratulate Surtain on winning DPOY.

Corry noted Horn has played in 37 of 68 possible games, and that the Panthers corner earned his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

Surtain has missed two games in his career in addition to his numerous accolades.

Broncos Beat Potential $30 Million Price Tag for Pat Surtain II

Timing is key in any contract negotiation, and the Broncos certainly took advantage of theirs with Corry pointing to the offensive side of the ball for another example.

“Becoming the NFL’s first $30 million-per-year defensive back wouldn’t be out of the question with the Bengals planning on making [Ja’Marr] Chase the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback. That means eclipsing [Myles] Garrett’s new $40 million-per-year extension with the Browns,” Corry wrote.

“Shutdown cornerbacks, like Surtain, are rarer commodities than elite wide receivers. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Surtain was on Chase for 43 of 56 coverage snaps when the Broncos played the Bengals in Week 17 last season. Surtain limited Chase to three catches for 27 yards on six targets.”

Corry pointed to Surtain limiting Chase to three receptions for 27 yards when the Broncos and Bengals faced off in Week 17. That was one of many strong performances for Surtain in 2204.

Instead, the Broncos secured the top defensive player in the league last season while maintaining the financial flexibility that allowed them to act aggressively in free agency this offseason. Notably, there is no guaranteed money on Surtain’s contract after 2025.

Surtain, who turns 25 in April, secured a hefty payday and can try to renegotiate in a couple of seasons or hit free agency in 2029 when he is 29 years old.

Pat Surtain II Proved Himself Right

This take from Corry, a former sports agent, is strikingly different from some of the commentary that emerged after the Broncos extended Surtain.

“There’s no doubt that they’re betting on cornerback Patrick Surtain II with that new four-year, $96 million contract,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote on September 6. “The guy has been good, but far from excellent, and many of his advanced numbers have declined. Bold move with the 24-year-old when it wasn’t necessarily a rush.”

Play

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” Surtain said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in June 2024.

“I feel like last year I wasn’t on top of the things that I’m really good at. Some of my technique wasn’t up to par like I wanted it to be. Last year was a good year, but I know how much potential, how much greatness I have in me. That’s just the main thing. Being able to fulfill that potential.”