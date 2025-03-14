Evan Engram Sends Fitting Message After Signing Broncos Contract

The Denver Broncos are checking needs off their list at a remarkable rate this offseason. Time will tell if they made the right decisions, but the excitement is palpable among Broncos Country and even players themselves, like Evan Engram.

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million contract to join the Broncos. He profiles as an ideal fit for the “joker” role in head coach Sean Payton’s offense. Engram certainly seems to think so.

He shared a gif of the late Heath Ledger’s “Joker” character from “The Dark Knight.”

“Blessed to be a Bronco!” Engram said in another post. “Now let’s make a run.”

Payton has not shied away from saying the Broncos needed to fill the role that has been featured in his offenses for years.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Broncos Pulled Off ‘Coup’ for Evan Engram

Engram, who signed his contract on Thursday, arrives with the skill set and a proven track record to fit exactly what Payton is looking for from the position.

Returning Broncos tight ends accounted for 46 receptions 455 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2024.

Evans has six seasons with at least that many grabs and yards. He has one season with as many touchdowns but has had at least 3 scores in six of his eight seasons. Engram was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023.

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans believes the Broncos did well in the deal despite the cost and Engram’s injury history.

Evans compared the deal to what Juwan Johnson received from the New Orleans Saints.

“There’s no better way to put it — the Broncos got a coup with Engram. In a fairly thin free-agent tight-end class, the former two-time Pro Bowler was clearly both the best name on the market and the best fit for head coach Sean Payton’s attack,” Evans wrote on March 12.

“Yes, Engram was the most expensive signing of the crop, and there’s some injury concern after his 2024 season ended prematurely with a torn labrum. But the Broncos are paying just $1.25 million more a year for Engram than the Saints are for Johnson, who just totaled a career-high 50 grabs in 2024 in 17 games. Engram had 47 catches in nine games. Steal.”

Broncos Urged to Target RB After Free Agency Frenzy

The Broncos brought in proven performers at safety and linebacker, re-upped with defensive tackle D.J. Jones, offensive lineman Matt Peart, and LB Justin Strnad, and brought in Engram.

Adding a running back may be all that is left for them to accomplish.

“A dynamic running back is needed. No excuses. You want to trade up for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty if he’s available in the top 10? Go for it. His ceiling could be LaDanian Tomlinson or Dalvin Cook,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on March 12. “Or wait and use the 20th pick on North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, who has been compared favorably to Deuce McAllister, one of only two running backs to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season under Payton in his 17-year head coaching career.”

“Don’t look for a back to motivate Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime and Tyler Badie. Find one to replace them,” Renck wrote. “Want quarterback Bo Nix to shine in his sophomore season? Payton must end his 35-game streak without a 100-yard rusher in the opener. Or soon thereafter.”