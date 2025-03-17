Broncos Urged to Add Award-Winning Playmaker Amid Aggressive Offseason

The Denver Broncos stepped into a new era with Bo Nix in 2024. He rewarded them with a historic season and their first playoff berth since 2015. The Broncos could turn to Keenan Allen in free agency to further Nix’s development.

A six-time Pro Bowler and the 2017 AP Comeback Player of the Year, Allen entered the league as the No. 76 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears.

“Of the group of older veterans—which also includes Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks—Keenan Allen might be the most intriguing,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on March 16. “Allen remains a sure-handed target, a precise route-runner and a quality red-zone target.

“Teams that were interested in [Cooper] Kupp should also be interested in Allen. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Denver Broncos were one of those teams.”

“Allen would fit well into Denver’s offense, where he could spell Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele on the perimeter or in the slot,” Knox wrote. “His route-running, hands and experience could also benefit young quarterback Bo Nix as he continues to develop.”

Keenan Allen Came on Strong For Bears Down Stretch

Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. He missed two games, continuing a trend throughout his career. However, a five-game stretch from Weeks 12 through 16 offers a glimpse of what he can do when healthy. Allen posted a 32-412-5 line

“After a slow start with his new team (17 catches for 161 yards in five games), Allen came out of hibernation and had some high-volume games for the struggling Bears” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February. “Never a burner, he looked considerably slower last season and also had some new issues with his hands — though he was officially tagged with only six drops.”

“Maybe it was the cold weather, as Allen said he would like to return to the Los Angeles area if he doesn’t stay with the Bears — which is unlikely given he doesn’t quite fit Ben Johnson’s spread offense,” The Athletic staff wrote.

That assessment could prove problematic for Allen’s prospects of landing with the Broncos and vice versa.

While Sean Payton’s offense fits Allen’s game, Denver’s climate may not.

Broncos Content With Young WRs Amid Keenan Allen Suggestion

The Broncos released one of three veteran wideouts on their roster, Josh Reynolds, during the 2024 season. This offseason, they have refrained from getting heavily involved in the veteran receiver market in an otherwise aggressive offseason. That trend could continue.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider noted that lack of urgency with outside veterans, including Kupp. Kosmider suggested the Broncos may be more likely to draft a receiver than sign one.

“None of that is a surprise if you’ve listened to Payton talk about his receivers this season. He has expressed interest in signing Sutton to a new contract coming off the 29-year-old’s best season. He is pleased with the progress of his three young receivers — Mims, Vele and [Troy] Franklin — and [A.T.] Perry will be an interesting figure to watch after spending most of last year on Denver’s practice squad. [Trent] Sherfield was largely signed to make an impact on special teams, but he is a veteran with experience at receiver,” Kosmider wrote on March 17.

“Still, there is always a need for more receiving talent, especially at a cost-controlled price.”

The Broncos hold the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 draft. They still have $15.6 million in space, per Over The Cap. That will fluctuate with the upcoming draft class and if they re-work any of their existing veteran contracts.

Allen has earned $132.9 million in his career. Spotrac projects Allen’s market value at a two-year, $22.2 million pact. That could price Allen further beyond the Broncos’ interest.