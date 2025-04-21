Broncos Urged to Target ‘Ideal’ Play-Making Stat Leader in Draft

The Denver Broncos own seven selections in the 2025 draft. Their plans with No. 20 are a source of intrigue in NFL circles. One of the more recent projected targets, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden, could fit.

Golden led the SEC with 9 receiving touchdowns, catching 58 passes for 987 yards in 2024. All of those were career-high marks.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Golden would be an “ideal pick” for the Broncos.

“Bo Nix had an impressive rookie campaign, throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 66.3 percent completion rate. He can lead a more explosive passing attack with a big-play receiver,” Moton wrote on April 19. “Instead of drafting a running back early in a class full of talent at the position, the Broncos should target a top receiver.

“Matthew Golden may be the No. 1 receiver on some big boards, and he can quickly become a top target in the Broncos’ aerial attack.”

Matthew Golden’s Advanced Analytics: ➖HIGHER Y/Rec than Tetairoa McMillan (17.0)

➖HIGHER CTC % than Emeka Egbuka (61.1%)

➖LOWER Drop Rate than Tre Harris (6.5%) Golden had 7 Formal Meetings including the Bills, Packers, Bengals, Cardinals, Steelers, Rams, and the Cowboys.. pic.twitter.com/3PobsbUkEk — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) April 3, 2025

“In 2024, … he blossomed into an explosive playmaker, averaging 17 yards per catch,” Moton wrote. “With reliable hands, 4.29 40-yard speed and the ability to line up on the perimeter or in the slot, Golden could be a matchup nightmare in head coach Sean Payton’s offense.”

Wide receiver is one position the Broncos did not address in free agency ahead of the 2025 draft.

Matthew Golden Could Turn Into WR1 for Broncos

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Golden as his WR2 and the No. 15 overall prospect in the upcoming class. That would make him a slight steal for the Broncos in the draft at 20.

“After two promising seasons in Houston’s Air Raid scheme, he was an underrated addition for the Longhorns in 2024 and proved especially valuable when it mattered most,” Brugler wrote in his pre-draft guide on April 9.

“Fluid in and out of his breaks, Golden shows a plan as a route runner — I love his ability to break down corners by keeping his eyes, hips and feet in sync. That coordination also translates to the catch point with his very natural ball skills to track, frame and finish. Overall, it might bother some teams that he doesn’t have better size, but Golden also doesn’t have any glaring flaws to his game that would keep him from becoming a productive pro. He can play inside or outside and become the go-to target for an NFL offense.”

Matthew Golden is a highlight machine. His draft stock has exploded, averaging 95 yards per game in the last 6 games. He displays awesome burst, speed, and body control as a route runner and pass catcher. Creates easy separation. He will likely be a day 2 pick in April. pic.twitter.com/ISsWAxtkJE — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 13, 2025

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also believes Golden possesses WR1 traits.

“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points,” Zierlein wrote, noting Golde can play any receiver position.

“He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.”

Zeirlein compared Golden to New Orleans Saints former first-rounder Chris Olave. But he is also reminiscent of former Longhorns teammate Xavier Worthy, now of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos Like In-House Options Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Broncos’ current WR1, Courtland Sutton, is in the final year of a four-year, $60 million contract. Both sides are interested in getting a new deal done.

Payton is also high on the Broncos’ young receivers. Third-year former second-round pick Marvin Mims, an All-Pro return specialist, is in that group. Mims has a similar physical profile to Golden.

Outside of Mims, most of the Broncos’ receivers are bigger-bodied targets.

It all points to the Broncos targeting other positions before wide receiver, at least in the first round. They could always double back in the later rounds if need be.