Broncos Urged to Sign Polarizing $89 Million Pro Bowler Amid Starter’s Injury

The Denver Broncos appear to have avoided the worst when it comes to starting cornerback Riley Moss. Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed the significance of the injury Moss suffered during the win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

However, the scare was a reminder of the questionable depth behind Moss and fellow starter Pat Surtain II.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested signing four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard.

“[Moss] has been a big part of the team’s success this season, and Levi Wallace had to finish out the game,” Ballentine wrote on November 25. “After the game, Denver head coach Sean Payton told media that the injury wasn’t serious, but it still wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Broncos to have an eye on outside options.

“Xavien Howard remains the top cornerback who doesn’t have a team right now. If he’s healthy, he would be able to come in and give them a better chance at not missing a beat if Patrick Surtain II or Moss did go down.”

A second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Howard was released with a failed physical designation in February but is fully healthy.

He was a First Team All-Pro in 2020 after leading the league with 10 interceptions. But Howard has 7 picks in his three seasons since then, though. He was on a five-year, $90 million pact when the Dolphins released him and has made $89 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

Xavien Howard’s History a Potential Red Flag for Broncos

Howard has made headlines for non-football reasons on several occasions in recent months.

The accusations against Howard in his career range from domestic battery to sending sexually explicit material to a minor in an act of revenge against the child’s mother.

He worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals on November 11 but left without a contract, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It does not help that his play has also tailed off in recent seasons.

Howard earned grades of 59.2 in 2022 and 55.1 in 2023, the two lowest marks of his eight-year career, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed completion percentages of 59.5% and 62.1%, respectively, in his coverage in those seasons.

The Broncos still have Damarri Mathis, who has started 17 of 38 games played in his three-year career, so they are not desperate.

They also have Tremon Smith, who has started five games but has played in 95 in seven seasons.

Sean Payton Optimistic About Riley Moss

“Anytime you lose one of your top corners, it changes things,” Payton told reporters on November 24. “We still had our [Brock] Bowers plan that involved Pat and in some doubles. But look, Levi came in and it was the next man up. And, fortunately, it wasn’t really serious with Riley.

“It’s an MCL … we’ll see how next week [goes]. There was some thought that maybe he could go back in, so we’ll see where it’s at.”

Moss earned the starting job opposite Surtain in the preseason.

He is the most-targeted defender in the NFL with 82 passes thrown in his direction, per Pro Football Reference. Brandon Stephens of the Baltimore Ravens is second with 73 targets in 11 games played, one fewer than Moss and the Broncos.

Two other players have faced at least 70 targets in their coverage this season.

Moss has allowed a lower completion percentage than all but Jaylon Jones of the Indianapolis Colts.