Broncos Urged to Add 3,500-Yard Pro Bowler as Training Camp Approaches

The Denver Broncos have expressed a desire to get more out of their group, specifically from the tight end position, and Jonnu Smith could make for a smart addition ahead of training camp and, ultimately, the 2026 regular season.

Denver is not bereft of tight end options, both veterans and prospects.

However, they were also one win away from the Super Bowl in 2025 and could give themselves some insurance with Smith.

Broncos Pushed to Add Journeyman TE Jonnu Smith

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo argued for the Broncos to sign Smith, noting the underwhelming production from incumbents Adam Trautman and Evan Engram. Engram is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a prized free agent signing in 2025.

“The Broncos didn’t get a ton of their production out of their tight ends last season as Evan Engram and Adam Trautman combined to catch just 70 passes for 656 yards and two scores. In Smith, the Broncos would be getting a player who is just two years removed from setting career highs with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns,” DeArdo wrote on July 2.

“Smith’s skill set also meshes with Sean Payton’s offense, which gives pass-catchers a chance to make plays after the catch.”

The Broncos have also drafted three tight ends over the past two years.

Smith, a Pro Bowler in 2024, profiles similarly to Engram physically, and their production over the past three seasons has been comparable. That kind of redundancy could present a roadblock to DeArdo’s suggestion becoming reality.

Rookie Justin Joly is also similar to Engram and Smith physically, further clouding how the latter would fit into the Broncos’ plans.

Why Steelers Cut Ties With Jonnu Smith

Smith, who turns 31 in August, is available for the Broncos because the Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with him in March.

The Steelers signed Smith to a one-year extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Smith has a 345-3,529-30 line in a career that includes stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

His time with the Steelers was disappointing, but his exit was about more than him and money.

“Releasing Smith, 30, will save the Steelers about $7 million in cap space,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote in March.

“Smith’s addition to the Steelers’ tight end unit reduced the role of Pat Freiermuth, whom the Steelers signed to a four-year, $48.4 million extension in 2024. With Smith’s departure, the Steelers are seemingly signaling a renewed commitment to Freiermuth’s involvement in new coach Mike McCarthy’s offense.”

Evan Engram Gets Reality Check About Broncos Tenure

Like the position in general, the Broncos have spoken highly of Engram and getting him more involved, which would again limit the need for someone like Smith. That is, assuming Engram can remain healthy.

That has been a problem in his career and was again during the 2025 campaign.

Smith has the edge in that regard and could be a low-cost replacement for Engram, whom Spotrac listed as a “current” trade candidate along with Broncos cornerback Riley Moss.