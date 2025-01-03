Broncos Showed Interest in $132 Million Super Bowl Champion QB

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will face a different starting quarterback than normal when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, with Carson Wentz set to start in place of Patrick Mahomes.

However, Wentz was nearly a Bronco.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton overhauled the team’s quarterback room, cutting Russell Wilson, acquiring Zach Wilson via trade from the New York Jets, and drafting Nix No. 12 overall in the 2024 draft.

That overhaul could have included Wentz, who Payton said he reached out to during the offseason.

“Listen, he’s in this league for a reason,” Payton told reporters on January 1. “He’s big, strong. He was a first-round draft pick. We spoke during the offseason a little bit with him and his agents. And so, shoot, it’s the player. But it’s also everything around it and understanding what they’re trying to do.”

Payton and the Broncos beat the Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

However, that is the club’s only victory over the rival in their last 18 meetings. That run goes back to 2015. That was the last time the Broncos made the postseason, which is notable with a trip to the playoffs on the line for Denver in Week 18.

Carson Wentz Looking to Notch Big Win Over Broncos

Wentz was part of the MVP discussion in 2017 before tearing his ACL in Week 14 of that season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl. He came back and played well in 2018, earning a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

Per Over The Cap, he has banked $132.7 million in his career. But Wentz is on a one-year, $3.2 million pact with the Chiefs.

A win in Week 18 could go a long way to securing a more lucrative opportunity in free agency.

“Obviously, want to play well and have success out there. And ultimately more than anything, get a win. That’s the goal,” Wentz told reporters on January 1. “I’m going to prepare to go out there and win and have a good performance with this offense. ”

Wentz is 47-45-1 in his career as a starter in the NFL. He has completed 62.7% of his passes for 22,312 yards with 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

A name I've heard a few places in the NFL is that Carson Wentz is most likely to be next year's Sam Darnold (if there is one, no guarantee). Ex-starter who had some success, coming off time with Sean McVay and Andy Reid. Now he's going to play this Sunday for #Chiefs… — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 2, 2025

Wentz will be making his second start since the 2023 season on Sunday.

“I’m confident in myself, I’m confident in my abilities, and what I’ve done in the past is in the past; good, bad, and different,” the 32-year-old QB said. “I’m confident I can play and play at a high level, and so I’m looking forward to, hopefully, doing that this weekend and having fun while I’m at it.”

Broncos Could Need New QB2 in 2025

If Wentz fails to find an opportunity as a starter in free agency, joining the Broncos could make sense for both sides.

The Broncos have Nix locked in as QB1.

Backups Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are free agents after the season, though, and they could have better opportunities to start elsewhere. Like Wentz, Wilson is a former No. 2 overall draft pick. Stidham is four years younger and should be cheaper to sign.

Before any of that, though, the Broncos must beat Wentz and the Chiefs in Week 18 to snap their nine-year playoff drought.