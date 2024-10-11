Broncos’ New Big-Play Threat Breaks Silence on Failed Tenure With Former Team

The Denver Broncos signed A.T. Perry to their practice squad on October 8.

A 6-foot-4 wideout, Perry was a big-play option for the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, averaging 20.5 yards per reception.

The Saints cut him on October 4 for myriad reasons, including a roster spot. They signed offensive lineman Connor McGovern to take his place. Perry spoke with Broncos media for the first time since the signing and expressed his displeasure with the Saints’ decision.

Perry, praised Saints QB Derek Carr, placing the blame elsewhere.

“From the coaching standpoint, they felt like just in practice, I wasn’t making enough plays,” Perry told reporters on October 10. “But just – when I got my opportunity to go in the game, I made sure I made those plays. So it was kind of confusing for me. I just wanted to play in that offense. DC was just throwing the ball around, and I just wanted to be a part of that. Unfortunately, I wasn’t.”

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1769082959653466136

“I was active, but I was inactive each week just because – they said it was my hand,” Perry said. “But it was kind of a shock that I was released just for them to bring another O-lineman in.”

Allen said the Saints “absolutely” wanted to bring Perry back.

“Sometimes you make some moves because … it’s roster management moves,” Allen told reporters on October 5. “I still think he’s got some ability. So we’ll see what happens. We’ll have to go through the waiver claim, which happens on Monday, and then we’ll go from there.”

A.T. Perry’s Comments About Saints Tenure Could Prove Ominous for Broncos

Perry confirmed the Saints’ interest in his return to the practice squad. But he said he wanted more.

He had 12 catches for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie but has been inactive in 2024.

“They wanted me to come back on practice squad. But I just wanted to take my talents just somewhere else where I can get on the field, have an opportunity to play,” Perry said. “I’m just glad to be here.

“Just meeting the staff, meeting the players just feel real, genuine and real around here. So I love that.”

He remains a confident player.

“I’m a playmaker. I’m a baller. I feel like I can do everything. Like just run routes playing outside, slot, at tight end,” Perry said, per the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on October 10. I just want to stretch the field just get open”

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton could take issue with the same things that kept Perry off the field, specifically his practice habits.

Courtland Sutton ‘Reminds’ A.T. Perry of Michael Thomas

Notably, Perry has touted former Saints teammate Micahel Thomas’ work ethic and the impact it had on him and did so again on Thursday.

“He actually approached me,” Perry said. “I had my arms crossed, and he said, ‘Uncross your arms.’ And from then on, we just – he always was in my ear. Just coming to me talking to me and making sure that I know what I’m supposed to do, and make sure I go out and play with confidence too.

“I really do appreciate MT; just what he’s done for the Saints and what he’s done for me.”

Thomas, a free agent, earned three straight trips to the Pro Bowl before injuries began taking their toll on his career. Perry goes from that to another respected veteran in Denver with Courtland Sutton.

Sutton made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and, despite his holdout from OTAs over the offseason, has been bought into the Broncos.

Perry already sees glimpses of Thomas in Sutton.

“Seeing how he carries himself in practice, it kind of reminds me of [Michael Thomas] a little bit,” Perry said, per Broncos.com’s Aric DiLalla on October 10. “Just having … a role model like that, a guy that goes out there and make plays, I want to be [in] his position one day.”