Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning’s Son Goes Viral for Pro Bowl Throws

If everything goes according to plan, at this time next year we’ll all likely be discussing which NFL team has been bad enough to get the opportunity to draft University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

It would make Manning, who will be 20 years old during next year’s draft, the third quarterback in his family to be selected with the first pick in the NFL draft following uncles Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, with grandfather Archie Manning selected No. 2 overall in the 1971.

If you want to really project ahead, it also might not be the last Manning to take the spot.

That could be former Denver Broncos quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s 13-year-old son, Marshall Manning, who went viral after the Indianapolis Colts posted a video on X of a pair of his throws to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase during warm-ups for the Pro Bowl Games on February 1.

Anyone ready to start tanking for the 2032 NFL draft?

“Alright colts, find a way to get Arch Manning, have a solid 12-14 year career, draft Marshall. Back to back Mannings will make us forget about the last few years except for the highlights,” X user Kalua Kid wrote on his account.

Peyton Manning, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Colts in 1998, is the AFC coach for the Pro Bowl Games while Eli Manning, the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2004, is the NFC coach.

It’s not the first time Marshall Manning has gone viral for throwing during Pro Bowl warmups — he wowed social media with throws to Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson in 2023, when he was 11 years old.

Manning Finished Hall of Fame Career in Denver

Manning spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the Colts and led the team to a Super Bowl win following the 2006 season, but sat out the entire 2011 season after neck surgery and spinal fusion surgery.

The Colts selected Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and let Manning go in free agency, where he signed a 5-year, $96 million contract with the Broncos in March 2012 — just days after Marshall Manning’s first birthday.

Manning wound up playing his final 4 seasons in Denver, winning his fifth NFL MVP Award in 2013 and leading his team to 2 Super Bowl appearances, including a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season and in what turned out to be Manning’s final game.

Arch Manning Odds-On Heisman Favorite in 2025

The Texas Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024 during Manning’s second season as the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers, although saw his usage skyrocket during the season.

After playing in 2 games as a true freshman in 2022, Manning played in 10 games in 2024 and went 2-0 in a pair of starts while Ewers was injured, and played the majority of another win after Ewers left in the first half with an abdominal injury.

Manning finished the season going 61-of-90 passing for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

BetMGM has Manning as the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.