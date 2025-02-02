Broncos Urged to Reunite Bo Nix With ‘Dynamic and Explosive’ WR

The Denver Broncos struck gold when they selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, setting up their franchise for the next decade with the sixth quarterback taken in the first round.

Now Nix, who is a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, needs some help on offense. To do that, the Broncos might be smart a wide receiver with the most unique of connections to Nix in his former college teammate, adopted brother and 2024 Big Ten Championship Game MVP Tez Johnson.

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson has Johnson, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, projected as a third round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Denver has the No. 85 overall pick in the third round after going 10-7 and making the AFC playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

The Broncos could roll the dice and see if Johnson is still available with their fourth round pick (No. 120 overall) — his size means he might still be — but after that the Broncos don’t pick again until the sixth round (No. 189 overall).

“Johnson is dynamic with the football in his hands; he can make defenders miss with quick, decisive movements and angle-beating burst/acceleration,” Parson wrote. “Johnson’s ability to sell vertical routes with urgency, speed, and attacking leverages puts defenders in conflict … NFL front offices will remove him from their draft boards because of his thin and wiry frame.”

The 2025 NFL draft runs from April 24 to 26 and will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Johnson Shines at Senior Bowl Practices

Johnson was one of the biggest standouts at Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama, and drew several comparisons to Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.

“Tez Johnson was once again reportedly ‘the best WR in attendance’ for a second day in a row today,” NFL Rookie Watch wrote on its official X account on January 29. “Johnson was reportedly ‘burning DB’s left and right; and was too twitchy for some defenders to handle. Multiple scouting sources reportedly believe Johnson is just ‘becoming a clone’ of Tank Dell in the pre-draft process. There are even some rumors circling in Mobile that Johnson could move up into the round two discussion.”

Dell is an apt comparison. He’s the exact same size as Johnson at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds and was selected in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft after running a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Should Johnson post a time in that range — or faster — it would almost certainly cement his status as at least a third or fourth round pick.

Pairing Brothers in NFL Would Grab Headlines

Pairing brothers on the same NFL team — especially at the two most high-profile positions on the field — would create a pretty incredible buzz around the Broncos, who already have a ton of heat headed into next season.

Depending on how Johnson’s draft stock moves in the next few months, it might even be worth taking him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick.

In 2023, Johnson set the Oregon single-season record with 86 receptions to go with 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games with Nix throwing him the ball.

He followed that with 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024 with a new quarterback in Dillon Gabriel and helped lead Oregon to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs.