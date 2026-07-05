Denver Broncos Legend Shares Photo At Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding

The Denver Broncos and the rest of the NFL are currently on summer break until July 22 when training camp begins. Every player has freedom to do whatever they need to unwind before the strenuous preparation for the season begins.

Many Broncos players have been quite about their summer activities this season. However, it seems that none of them got the invite to the summer’s biggest event along with many other NFL superstars.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

While current Broncos didn’t find themselves on the guest list, Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning was in attendance.

Peyton Manning and Wife Ashley Share Photo at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

On July 5, two days after the extravagant wedding between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and global popstar Taylor Swift, Denver Broncos Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning shares a post to his instagram stories congratulating the couple.

“What a night!” Manning wrote. “Congrats T&T.”

Peyton and his brother Eli Manning, have maintained a close relationship with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, sharing a similar bond as two of the most successful pair of brothers to play in the NFL.

The Kelce brothers had the Manning’s on their New Heights podcast back in February of 2025 to preview Super Bowl LIX.

Peyton and Eli host Manningcast for Monday Night Football through ESPN where both Travis and Jason has made appearances as guests.

While the relationship between Travis and Peyton seems to have been what got the Mannings an invite to their wedding, Peyton has regularly talked highly of Swift and her relationship with Kelce.

In 2023, Manning hosted the CMAs with country singer Luke Bryan, and made a joke that the reason they were hosting is because Swift and Kelce were unavailable.

“We are back, and you know what that means,” Manning said.

“Yup, Travis and Taylor were unavailable,” Bryan said.

It has not yet been confirmed if Eli Manning was at the wedding.

More NFL on Heavy: Rams’ Star Cornerback Attends Ex-Teammate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Denver Broncos Face Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 For ‘MNF’

After the Kansas City Chiefs had their first down season in nine year, the Denver Broncos finally dethroned them for the AFC West crown. The Broncos had an amazing season in 2025 that ended with a huge ‘What if?’ after quarterback Bo Nix got hurt in the AFC Divisional against the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the Broncos have a lot to prove heading into the 2026 NFL season.

In Week 1, the Broncos are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime for the first Monday Night Football game of the season.

The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 last season, and his status to begin the season was unknown.

As of today, Mahomes will likely be the starting quarterback against the Broncos in their Monday Night showdown in Week 1. Bo Nix, who also suffered an injury, is also projected to return and start against the Chiefs.