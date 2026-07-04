Rams’ Star Cornerback Attends Ex-Teammate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The Los Angeles Rams had an exciting offseason as soon as the 2025 NFL season concluded. Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen found their way to Los Angeles in March; while the all-time in-season sack leader Myles Garret came in June in exchange for Jared Verse.

Now that the Rams are about 20 days out of training camp, their players are having their must needed downtime. Several Rams–including a former Ram–were spotted in New York to attend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global popstar Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

One of these Rams, was Travis Kelce’s former teammate back in Kansas City.

Trent McDuffie Attends Former Chiefs Teammate Travis Kelce’s and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

On Thursday, July 2, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie posted a picture of the New York City skyline to his instagram story among intense speculation that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were going to be married at Madison Square Garden.

On the day of Kelce and Swift’s wedding, McDuffie’s fiancée Gabby Esposito shared a photo of the cornerback dressed in a nice suit on the way to Madison Square Garden.

McDuffie, who was Kelce’s teammate for four seasons in Kansas City, was one of many Chiefs players in town to celebrate the newly weds. However, Jaylen Watson who left the Chiefs for the Rams in free agency, has not yet been reported to have attended the wedding.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Kareem Hunt, Mecole Hardman, Jared Wiley, Jake Briningstool, Tre Watson, and even head coach Andy Reid were all in attendance for the Kelce-Swift wedding.

Kelce and Swift officially tied the knot at 7:30 P.M. EST on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Also in Attendance For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding

Trent McDuffie was not the only Los Angeles Ram in attendance for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding. Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly, were both seen heading into the venue on the evening of July 3.

Stafford even got to reunite with former teammate Cooper Kupp at the wedding.

Both Kupp and Stafford were separately guests on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

Kupp most recently joined the Kelce brothers after the Seattle Seahawks Super LX victory back in February. While Stafford was a guest on the show in March of 2025.

It’s unknown the extent of Kupp and Stafford’s relationship with Swift and Kelce, but during Swift’s world-renowned Eras Tour, Stafford and his wife took their four daughters to her concert in New Orleans.

Stafford and his family sat inside the friends and family section during Swift’s concert. He even got to spoke to Swift’s dad Scott while his girls enjoyed the show.

Kelly confirmed that it was the loudest stadium she had ever heard in her entire life, which means a lot considering her husband is entering his 18th NFL season.