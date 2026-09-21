Broncos Get Positive Injury News on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos paid running back J.K. Dobbins big money this offseason despite a lengthy history of injury issues.

Just 2 weeks into the regular season, those issues are flaring up again.

“Broncos RB JK Dobbins, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, is ‘good’ source said,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday. “They face the Rams next Sunday night.”

“Big relief for the Broncos,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Sean Payton hinted at this in his morning presser. J.K. Dobbins avoided a major injury.”

“Sean Payton didn’t say exactly, but he made it sound as if RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins each at least have a chance to play against the Rams on Sunday night,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account. “Said Dobbins, Harvey and Jonah Coleman can all be ‘bell cow’ backs and that there’s a lot out ahead this week in terms of who’s available to play.”

Contract Called NFL’s ‘Worst Offseason Move’

ESPN’s Seth Walder called the 2-year contract worth up to $19 million for Dobbins the offseason move he “disliked the most” in 2026.

“The team also re-signed Dobbins on a two-year, $16 million contract with $8 million guaranteed — an overpay for an injury-prone 27-year-old back,” Walder wrote.

Dobbins’ contract is decidedly team-friendly but also chock-full of incentives. It includes $8 million in guaranteed money plus up to $1 million in bonuses if he plays in all 17 regular-season games and another $2 million bonus if he hits 1,200 rushing yards in the regular season.

Broncos Turned to NFL Draft for RB Depth

While Dobbins looked elite at times in 2025, it’s still difficult to get around the fact he only played 10 games — his season came to a close after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot on an illegal hip-drop tackle by Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

At the time, Dobbins was on pace to crack 1,000 yards rushing and finished the season with 772 rushing yards while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Because of Dobbins’ long history of injuries, the Broncos went back to the NFL draft for another running back in 2026, taking Washington’s Jonah Coleman in the 4th round after taking running back RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie. He played just 9 games over the next 3 seasons due to injuries, including missing the entire 2021 season after he tore his ACL in the preseason.

Dobbins returned from his injury to play 8 games in 2022, but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and missed 4 games due to an MCL sprain.