Denver Broncos Get Positive Injury News on $16 Million RB

The Denver Broncos have built their roster to withstand a certain number of injuries — most notably at running back.

That depth was on full display on Friday after the Broncos issued their injury report, declaring that starter J.K. Dobbins and backup RJ Harvey will both play in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, while standout rookie Jonah Coleman won’t play as he nurses an ankle injury.

“J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey WILL play against the Rams on Sunday Night Football,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Jonah Coleman is OUT with a sprained ankle. Marvin Mims is questionable.”

“Broncos ruled out RB Jonah Coleman for Sunday night’s game vs. Rams due to his ankle injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday. “RBs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are off the injury report and good to go vs. the Rams.”

“Broncos’ RB Jonah Coleman is OUT, WR Marvin Mims is questionable,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account.

Jonah Coleman Injury News Came as Surprise

Surprise news broke about Coleman on Wednesday ahead of the primetime showdown between the Rams and Broncos — both preseason Super Bowl contenders and both coming into the game with matching 1-1 records.

“As the Broncos start practice this week, running back Jonah Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Denver RB RJ Harvey continues to make progress on his hamstring recovery, and the team also received good news on RB JK Dobbins, who left Sunday’s game early, but is expected to practice this week.”

Coleman showed he was up to the task when pressed into duty in a 20-13 comeback win over the Jags in Week 2 that evened Denver’s record at 1-1 — he had 10 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown along with 3 receptions for 19 yards.

Harvey did not play in a Week 2 win over the Jaguars, and Dobbins was limited after tweaking his hamstring early.

Broncos Haven’t Had 1,000-Yard Rusher Since 2019

The Broncos haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider predicts Dobbins will end that drought in 2026 and finally crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark. It would also be a career-first for Dobbins — the closest he’s come is 905 rushing yards in just 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

“This prediction can’t be considered a jinx for the oft-injured Dobbins. Not when the veteran himself offered ‘a pinky promise’ at the start of training camp that he would play in all 17 regular-season games this season,” Kosmider wrote on September 8. “Dobbins doesn’t need a perfect attendance record to reach the 1,000-yard milestone. He rushed for 772 yards in just 10 games in 2025 before suffering a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. So long as he can play 13 games, he’ll hit the 1,000-yard mark in a Denver offense committed to running the ball more this season. Perhaps more importantly, though, the Broncos appear prepared to withstand a potential absence from Dobbins thanks to the addition of rookie Jonah Coleman, who drew rave reviews from the coaching staff for his performance in camp.”