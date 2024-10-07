Broncos Projected to Take Heisman Trophy Favorite in 2025

Just 5 games into the 2024 regular season, the Denver Broncos show no signs of ending a streak without a player passing the 1,000-yard mark in rushing or receiving that dates back to 2019.

Headed into a Week 6 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Javonte Williams leads the Broncos with 190 rushing yards and zero touchdown, for an average of 38.0 yards. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the last player to hit the 1,000-yard mark in receiving, leads the team with 224 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, for an average of 44.8 yards.

The numbers just don’t compute.

Help might still be a long way off, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine projects the Broncos to take electric Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft.

According to FanDuel, Jeanty is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy headed into a game at Hawaii on October 12. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior and Frisco, Texas, native is also the reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Jeanty might be worth the wait. He became just the eighth player in the FBS since 1996 to pass 1,000 rushing yards in the first 5 games of the season after rushing for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 13 carries in a 62-30 win over Utah State on October 5.