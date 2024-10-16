Proposed Broncos Trade Lands 1,300-Yard Pro Bowler for ‘Joker’ Role

The Denver Broncos have several options for rookie quarterback Bo Nix to hand off to. However, each of them faces doubts about their viability as starters. With the ground game struggling (22nd in attempts, 23rd in yards) a trade could help.

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a 1-4 start and could be 2-6 at the trade deadline. They host the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and visit the division rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

If the Rams get there at that mark, the Broncos should inquire about Kyren Williams.

Running back does not immediately jump off the page as a need for the Broncos. There are several players of varying skill sets already on the roster. The players in the group lack versatility, though, and Williams could provide just that for a Broncos’ offense often stuck in the mud.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal would land Williams from LA while also making use of one of the Broncos’ deeper position groups.

Broncos get:

Kyren Williams

Rams get:

Zach Wilson

2025 fourth-round pick

Williams has one year remaining on his four-year, $3.9 million contract after 2024. The Rams have also stocked their backfield. They have a potential replacement in third-round rookie Blake Corum and depth in former undrafted free agent Ronnie Rivers.

The Broncos can afford Williams’ $985,000 salary in 2024 with $3.4 million in cap space as of October 16, per OTC, shaving $2.7 million from the books by trading Wilson.

The Rams would add $70,000 to their bottom line with this proposal.

They would also land a former No. 2 overall draft pick in Wilson with Matthew Stafford’s future in question at 36 years old. Wilson, 25, has a $1 million base salary for 2024 and the Broncos declined his fifth-year option on his four-year, $35.1 million rookie contract.

He will be a free agent in 2025. The Rams could get him into their building before he hits the open market for a trial run.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler predicted one of the QBs would get traded in an article from October 9.

Fowler named Wilson as the “logical” candidate. Nix is entrenched as QB1 and second-year Bronco Jarrett Stidham is behind him. Stidham is also a free agent after the season. Wilson could have more trade value based on his draft pedigree.

Rather than lose Wilson for nothing in free agency in 2025, the Broncos can try to flip him for another player in a trade.

Kyren Williams Trade Could Fill ‘Joker’ Role for Broncos

Williams, 24, has 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on 95 carries in five games this season. That is a would-be career-low 3.8 yards per carry. He also has 14 receptions for 71 yards.

A fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 draft, Williams set career-highs with 1,144 rushing yards on 228 carries in 2023. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns, adding 206 yards and 3 scores through the air on 32 catches, giving him 1,350 yards from scrimmage, and was a Pro Bowler.

Knowshon Moreno (2013) is the last Broncos back to gain at least that much, per Stathead.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke about the “joker” role in his offense in 2023. The player is a tight end or running back and must be dynamic in both the passing and running games.

Payton has cited players such as Alvin Kamara, Darren Sproles, and Reggie Bush from his time as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 202 pounds on the Rams website, Williams is a tough runner but profiles similarly as a playmaker.

He could have a similar impact on the Broncos in a trade.

Broncos RB Room on Notice

Payton’s offenses have relied on running backs playing key playmaking roles. Payton said after the Broncos’ Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that he wanted to see more of rookie Audric Estime and the other rookies.

Estime has a similar physical profile as starter Javonte Williams. That should immediately put the latter on alert in light of Payton’s remarks.

The overall lack of production from the Broncos’ backs has been a theme of the season.

The bevy of options on hand makes it more likely the Broncos play out the season with who they have. They can try to find a solution during the 2025 offseason if no one emerges. Williams could be a sound investment if they want to add from the outside sooner.

Williams is more dynamic than any of the options the Broncos have. But their presence means he would not be overburdened either.