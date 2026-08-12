Broncos Move on Former Rams Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos are still fleshing out some holes on their roster, and veteran defensive back Taylor Rapp has found his way onto their radar.

Denver boasts a strong safety tandem in Brandon Jones and former Pro Bowler Talanoa Hufanga, both of whom have dealt with injuries in their respective careers. Having someone like Rapp could be a strong insurance plan, and it could unlock some different looks for the Broncos.

That is, if Rapp is able to secure a deal to join the Broncos’ training camp roster.

Broncos Target ex-Bills, Rams SAF Taylor Rapp

“The #Broncos hosted veteran safety Taylor Rapp for a tryout today, per the wire,” Sleeper’s Arye Pulli reported on X on August 12.

“Rapp played in six games with the Bills in 2025.”

Rapp, 28, was a second-round pick, taken 61st overall in the 2019 draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He started 48 of 57 games in a Rams uniform, including all 17 regular-season contests during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

Rapp started 26 of his 34 games with the Buffalo Bills, including all six of the contests he logged in 2025.

He tallied 26 total tackles in those contests.

For his career, Rapp has 488 combined stops, 12 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, and 1 touchdown off his INT. Rapp could immediately slot in as the Broncos’ third safety if he signs.

Broncos’ Defensive Backfield Battled Injuries in 2025

Jones, 28, played in 14 regular-season games for the Broncos in 2025, missing their postseason run due to a pectoral injury. He has not had durability concerns in his career, but he is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

Hufanga started all 17 regular-season games and the Broncos’ three playoff tilts in 2025, and he is under contract through 2027.

However, he has only logged a full regular-season slate one other time in five seasons.

He played in half of the possible games during the regular season over the 2023 and 2024 campaigns while with the San Francisco 49ers. It is more likely that he misses time than not in 2026, simply based on his own injury history.

Rapp would bolster the Broncos’ depth, particularly with All-Pro special teamer and reserve safety Devon Key battling an injury. Rapp has dealt with injury issues, too, which is a factor.

Still, he would be an experienced backup and possible fill-in behind Jones and Hufanga.