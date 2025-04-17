$13 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick Teases Potential Broncos Reunion

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton spoke openly about the need to continue building up the lines on both sides of the ball. The Broncos may be preparing to do just that with former second-round pick (No. 41 overall in 2019) Dalton Risner.

During a live stream on TikTok, Risner named the Broncos among several other teams while teasing fans with his next destination.

He said he has not agreed to a contract yet but expects to find a home soon.

“I’m not on a team right now,” Risner told a fan during the stream on April 19. “But I will be on a team soon. I could imagine. What do you guys think? Do you guys think it’s the Minnesota Vikings? Do you guys think it’s back to Denver? Do you guys think it’s the Cincinnati Bengals? I don’t know.

“I’m in talks with multiple teams, so we’ll see what happens,” Risner said. “We’ll see where this journey leads us.”

Risner started eight games for the Vikings in 2024 and 81 of his 87 career games.

Risner spent the first four seasons of his career with the Broncos before signing with the Vikings in 2023 and then again in 2024. He is coming off a one-year, $2.4 million contract and has earned $13.4 million in his career.

Dalton Risner Could Be Depth Option for Broncos

Spotrac projects his market value at a two-year, $6.7 million deal. The Broncos have $16.5 million left to spend after an aggressive free agency this offseason, per Over The Cap.

Denver does not need a starter at guard. Quinn Meinerz was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler at right guard in 2024. He also inked a four-year, $72 million contract extension in July 2024 that runs through the 2028 season.

Left guard Ben Powers is under team control through 2026 on a four-year, $52 million contract.

Both players started all 17 games. The Broncos also return reserves Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Gargiulo – a seventh-round pick in 2024 – and Will Sherman behind them.

Broncos Must Address DL Depth

The Broncos have bigger issues than adding Risner anyway, with their defensive line lacking the security of its offensive counterpart.

Starters John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen – another All-Pro in 2024 – and top reserve Malcolm Roach are all in the final year of their respective deals. Franklin-Myers, in particular, has been outspoken about wanting a new contract.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $15 million pact.

Allen (three years, $45.7 million), Franklin-Myers, and Roach (two years, $7 million) will all have to wait until after the draft.

“One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.”

The Broncos own seven picks in the 2025 draft, including No. 20 overall.

Most mock drafts have projected them to select a running back, with tight end and wide receiver also mixed in sporadically.

However, the depth at all three positions could allow them to wait and address a more pressing need. They have young players in the backfield and on the perimeter. They also signed Evan Engram in free agency.