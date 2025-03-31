Hi, Subscriber

Broncos GM Sends Revealing Message About Plans for 2025 Draft

George Paton, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton addresses the media at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Denver Broncos’ offseason set them up to address a specific need with their first-round pick in the 2025 draft: running back. Following clear indications from general manager George Paton, however, that may not be the case.

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Paton said the Broncos will approach the draft with a mindset to select the best player available.

Paton did seem to eliminate running back from the Broncos’ first-round consideration.

“It’s a strong class, and there’s different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back from the second round all the way up to the sixth round. That’s how it is. There’s just so many of them,” Payton told reporters on March 31. “You had the first and second-down power back. You have the change-of-pace, you have the third-down, you have the three-down – not as many three-down backs. But, no, it’s a good class. We’ll get a back in this draft.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained how the draft impacted free agency.

“I think that factors into it,” Payton told reporters on March 31. “But I also think we felt like it was pretty linear in regards to free agency at that position, just relatively speaking. But there is depth in the draft.”

Broncos Comments Could Indicate TE at No. 20

Tyler Warren, Denver Broncos

GettyTyler Warren of Penn State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Before the Broncos attacked free agency, tight end was their greatest area of need, given the lack of options compared to other positions like the backfield.

Payton said he would like to see more from the incumbent Broncos backs. The Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, and Payton also indicated he will indeed fill the “Joker” role – mismatch-exploiting option – in the offense.

Paton, however, would not rule out the Broncos adding another tight end to the roster.

“I don’t think the search is ever over,” Payton said. “I do think we have a Joker. We have a mismatch tight end that we really like. But again, we’re always looking for the best players.”

The Broncos have been linked to several of the draft’s top tight end prospects, including Tyler Warren of Penn State – a former high school quarterback – and Colston Loveland out of Michigan.

Both are projected to go off the board in the first round.

Broncos Avoiding Major Draft Headache

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This offseason has differed greatly from last year. Then, the Broncos were in limbo at the game’s most important position, quarterback. One year later, Payton explained how different evaluating the two positions can be.

“You can draw some similarities [between searching for running backs compared to quarterbacks],” Payon said. “And yet, generally, it’s easier to find that position than the QB. There’s just more access to finding answers to that position, and it’s much, I think, more challenging at quarterback.”

This offseason has seen the Seattle Seahawks sign Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.

Former Broncos QB  joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million.

The Broncos, meanwhile, were able to attack other positions of need in the draft because they were proactive in drafting Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. That decision looks prudent amid the current landscape.

The Broncos can operate similarly for the next two offseasons if they would like, using Nix’s fifth-year option to further their advantage.

