Broncos’ Rookie Predicted to ‘Take Backseat’ to Veteran RB

While there might be a push to anoint Denver Broncos rooking running back RJ Harvey before he even plays in a game, it’s important to point out there are already a couple of running backs standing on that particular corner.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks those two backs, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, might not be so welcoming when it comes to giving up carries to Harvey, who he placed among his “top backup running backs” in 2025 but could take a backseat to the veterans.

“Although he may not beat out holdovers Jaleel McLaughlin — who has averaged a respectable 4.8 yards per carry since joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023 — or Audric Estime for the starting job right away, Harvey projects to be heavily featured in the rotation from the jump,” Kay wrote on May 13.

According to the Broncos’ latest depth chart on OurLads.com, Harvey will enter minicamp as Denver’s starter at running back and ahead of both McLaughlin and Estime before Havey even take a snap.

Just an insane play in space by Jaleel McLaughlin to get in for this TD. Watching this live it looked like there was no chance. pic.twitter.com/i52m5OuKCS — Robby (@Robby_NFL) September 23, 2024

The Broncos haven’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019. Harvey, a 2025 second round pick (No. 60 overall) had over 1,400 rushing yards each of the last 2 seasons.

“After conducting a deep dive for information, watching hours of game film and crunching the numbers, the Denver Broncos concluded that UCF’s RJ Harvey was the best running back not named Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on May 7. “So when they were ready to make their second-round pick (No. 60 overall) on Day 2 of the draft, the decision was easy.”

Broncos Should Have Given Duo More Carries in 2024

With hindsight being 20/20, it’s pretty clear the Broncos should have leaned more on McLaughlin and Estime in 2024 instead of giving so many carries to leading rusher Javonte Williams, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Williams was a disappointment in the final year of his contract in 2024, with 513 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while he averaged 3.7 yards per carry. McLaughlin did essentially the same with less carries, finishing second on the team with 496 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Estime, a 2024 seventh round pick, had 430 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while he averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Whatever happens in 2025, the Broncos won’t be paying a premium. The three running backs will cost them a combined $3.7 million, led by Harvey’s $1.8 million rookie salary. McLaughlin, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, is scheduled to make just $960,000 this season.

Nix Needs to Cut Down on Running Attempts

The person who picked up the most slack in the running game in 2024 was rookie quarterback Bo Nix as the Broncos snapped a decade long playoff drought. Nix was brilliant at times with his feet, rushing for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 92 carries — leading the team at 4.7 yards per carry.

The key to the Broncos’ success moving forward centers mostly around keeping Nix upright and healthy, which is a lot easier to achieve when he’s not running the ball so much. All signs point toward the trio of running backs getting equal opportunities to show they’re the man, with a slight lean toward Harvey if he shows he can handle it.