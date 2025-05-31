Broncos Rookie Touted As A Frontrunner To Win Notorious Prize In 2025

The Denver Broncos may end up having the best defense in the NFL in 2025, but all eyes will be on quarterback, Bo Nix, and his development in year 2.

But quarterback will not be the only facet of the offense under scrutiny; after being without a true lead back in 2024, the Broncos will be desperate to have a reliable, consistent tailback after using a rotation approach to their run game last season.

UCF rookie, RJ Harvey; having been drafted in the second round of last month’s draft by the Broncos; will hope to be the man that fills that critical role in Denver’s offense.

And whilst it was a surprise to some that Harvey was taken in the second round rather than later in the third or even the fourth, Damian Parson of Bleacher Report believes that the former Knight should be regarded as a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

RJ Harvey Listed As A Top Contender For OROY

“RJ Harvey was more of a surprise selection on Day 2 of the draft.” Parson writes, “He lands with one of the league’s best offensive minded coaches, Sean Payton.

We have seen plenty of successful running backs in Payton’s scheme, including Reggie Bush, Pierre Thomas, Mark Ingram and most notably, Alvin Kamara. One of the most significant similarities between these talented ball-carriers was their receiving ability. All of them were threats to catch in space.