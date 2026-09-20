Denver Broncos Get Bad Running Back Injury News Before Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos spent the week hoping running back R.J. Harvey would make enough progress with his injured hamstring to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That now appears unlikely.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Harvey, officially listed as questionable, is “unlikely to play” in Denver’s home opener. The second-year back had been limited in practice Thursday and Friday after the Broncos initially listed him as a nonparticipant Wednesday.

His absence would remove more than a change-of-pace runner.

Harvey caught four passes, carried three times and returned four kickoffs in Denver’s 31-10 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With wide receiver and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. already ruled out because of a foot injury, Denver would lose another player who handled multiple jobs in Week 1.

It also moves the Broncos’ running-back depth from offseason luxury to immediate relevance.

Is RJ Harvey Playing Today? Broncos Get Bad Injury Update

J.K. Dobbins remains the clear first option, even when Harvey is fully healthy.

Denver lists Dobbins first on its unofficial depth chart, followed by Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie. Dobbins led Broncos running backs against Kansas City with eight carries for 36 yards. Harvey added 18 yards on three attempts.

That was essentially the entire rushing workload at the position.

The Broncos finished with only 61 rushing yards as a team and were forced away from their running game as Kansas City built control of the opener. Head coach Sean Payton later pointed to short fields, poor tackling and the game becoming one-dimensional in explaining how badly the night unraveled.

Denver would prefer not to repeat that script against Jacksonville.

The interesting question is whether that means simply more Dobbins or the first meaningful offensive opportunity for Coleman.

Jonah Coleman Has Chance to Move Into Broncos’ Rotation

Coleman barely participated in his NFL debut.

The fourth-round pick played nine total snaps against Kansas City, according to The Denver Gazette: only three on offense and six on special teams. He did not receive a carry and returned one kickoff for 27 yards.

Harvey’s expected absence creates a much cleaner path to touches.

Denver drafted Coleman No. 108 overall in April after entering the offseason determined to improve its running game. Even before Harvey’s injury, the rookie had positioned himself as more than developmental depth. Denver kept four running backs on its initial 53-man roster, choosing Dobbins, Harvey, Coleman and Badie while waiving Jaleel McLaughlin.

Coleman now has an opportunity to show why.

There is one wrinkle: Badie was inactive against Kansas City while Coleman dressed. Harvey’s absence could lead Denver to activate all three healthy backs, particularly because Badie brings receiving and special-teams experience.

That matters with Mims also unavailable.

Broncos Need More From Running Game Against Jaguars

The timing makes Harvey’s injury more frustrating for Denver.

The Broncos entered 2026 expecting Dobbins, Harvey and Coleman to give them a deeper rotation after Harvey produced 540 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards and 12 total offensive touchdowns as a rookie.

One week into the season, that depth is already being tested.

Denver does not need Coleman to replace everything Harvey does. It needs enough from Coleman and possibly Badie to prevent Dobbins from becoming the only credible option — and enough from the running game as a whole to keep the offense from turning into the predictable, pass-heavy group Kansas City saw after pulling away in Week 1.

Harvey’s likely absence changes the plan.

For Coleman, it may also accelerate one.