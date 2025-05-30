Broncos Rookie Punter Can Still Improve by This Much, Says Former Coach

The Denver Broncos were the only team that selected a punter during the 2025 NFL Draft. While they drafted Jeremy Crawshaw in the sixth round, it indicates that they envision the former Florida standout as an invaluable asset on special teams and indirectly on defense.

The Broncos have much faith in Crawshaw that they let veteran punter Riley Dixon sign a two-year, $6 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, 247 Sports’ Zach Goodall reported earlier this month that Crawshaw signed a four-year, $4.37 million rookie scale deal with Denver, which includes a $174,288 signing bonus.

This investment could pay massive dividends to the Broncos because while he’s already a pro-level player, Crawshaw still has much room for improvement. According to an article by the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel on May 25, Prokick Australia founder and punting coach Nathan Chapman said about Crawshaw, “I reckon he can get another 20-30% out. He’s got a really exciting window ahead of him to develop.”

Chapman added that focusing on football at the pro level, unlike in college, where he must balance other matters, will expedite Crawshaw’s progress. Couple that limitless time with his willingness to approve, and the Broncos could get their money’s worth.

As Gabriel wrote, Chapman shared that Crawshaw tried joining Prokick as young as 14 years old. While they turned him down several times, Crawshaw turned to YouTube to refine his technique. Hence, by the time Chapman joined Prokick, he already had advanced punting skills.

Joining the Broncos is a Full Circle Moment for Crawshaw

The Gators weren’t Crawshaw’s first option when he was considering options for NCAA football.

“Originally, when I came to America, my coaches asked me where do you want to go to play, and I was like, ‘I want to go to the University of Colorado. Denver looks beautiful. I’d love to go there, and they don’t have scholarships,” Crawshaw shared with the media after the Broncos’ rookie minicamp last May 11.

Chapman and Prokick directed him to college football programs that provided opportunities for immediate playing time. Hence, Crawshaw landed in Florida, and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit because his high-spiral punting is ideal for the Gators’ style.

Now that he’s in Denver, Crawshaw believes that he has fulfilled one of his wishes, albeit delayed. “Now I think it’s a bit of a full circle moment where I’m back. I’m here now where I wanted to be originally, and it’s awesome.”

The Broncos hope that Jeremy Crawshaw will help them improve from their 20th ranking in average yards per punt (46.7) last season. Conversely, Denver ranked seventh in punts that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line with 33.

Punting Consultant Gives High Praise for Crawshaw

Josh Growden, a former LSU and West Virginia punter turned kicking coach, commended Crawshaw for being a technically sound punter.

In a video uploaded to his ‘The Kicking Consultant’ YouTube channel on January 27, Growden particularly praised the Broncos punter’s backswing. “That is insane. … Look at how far back he gets his foot in that back swing. This means he has all this room to accelerate into the kick.”

Play

In addition to that facet of the Australian’s punting style, Growden also applauded Crawshaw’s ball drop and precise movements before the kick.

Likewise, Growden compared Crawshaw’s style to that of Thomas Morstead, a one-time All-Pro punter who will be playing in his 17th NFL season this year for the San Francisco 49ers. Coincidentally, Morstead played for Sean Payton when the New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV.