Broncos Sign Impressive Leader, Playmaker’s Former Teammates to Roster

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves following the conclusion of their three-day rookie minicamp, and three in particular stood out above the others. The Broncos signed linebacker Jordan Turner, wide receiver Kyrese White, and tight end Cole Fotheringham.

Turner and White are rookie undrafted free agents who maximized their first exposure to NFL competition under Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“Among the two rookie tryout players signed, I’m told LB Jordan Turner impressed the #Broncos immediately with the leadership he displayed and his ability to quickly pick up the playbook,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on May 13. “WR Kyrese White made some good plays in rookie minicamp against top pick CB Jahdae Barron.”

Barron was the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 draft, the Broncos’ first selection of the cycle.

Fotheringham, Turner, and White face uphill battles for roster spots, let alone roles in the Broncos’ offense and defense.

Broncos Sign Trio of Intriguing Players

Draft Diamonds described the 6-foot-1, 228-pound Turner as a “well-disciplined” prospect in his pre-draft profile.

“I’m a smart, intelligent player. I play the game with passion and heart. I’m never going to quit. I’m going to come in and impact the team however I can. I’m going to pour my all into this,” Turner told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo when asked why a team should draft him in comments published in February. “I want to help a team win a Super Bowl. I’m going to work my butt off to help the team be great.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Turner as his 71st-best linebacker before the draft.

Brugler ranked White as WR94 in his pre-draft profile. White is one of four Aggies players to sign deals with teams following the draft, and he reunites with former Utah Utes teammate Devaugn Vele on the Broncos from 2019 through 2021. White’s father is Utes Hall of Famer Emmitt White.

Broncos edge defender Jonah Elliss was also on that 2021 Utes team, and White is not the only one joining Denver’s roster either.

Fotheringham was also teammates with Vele and White from 2019-2021.

He has spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, bouncing between the practice squad and even had a brief stint with the Houston Texans before returning to Sin City in 2024.

Broncos’ Roster Shuffle

In addition to Fotheringham, Turner, and White, the Broncos also re-signed veteran long snapper Zach Triner to the roster. Triner is replacing Mitchell Fraboni as he recovers from a back injury.

They also made a slew of cuts to make room for the newcomers.

That includes the Broncos taking advantage of the NFL’s rules on internationally born players with rookie sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw.

“#Broncos make flurry of roster moves,” Tomasson reported on X on May 12. “They waive CB Kendall Bohler NT Christian Dowell LB, K.J. Cloyd TE Thomas Yassmin. Aussie punter Jeremy Crawshaw takes Yassmin place as exempt international guy.”

Notably among that group, Yassmin was also on those Utes teams from 2019 to 2021.

The Broncos and other NFL teams now have until late August to sort through who will make the 53-man roster.