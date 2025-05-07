Broncos Made ‘Easy’ Move Amid Links to Championship Duo After Failed Trade Calls

The Denver Broncos made waves with their decision to use the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 draft on former Texans Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos were a team interested in trading up in the draft.

Fowler also confirmed suspicions that the Broncos had eyes for Ashton Jeanty, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected sixth overall, but the price was “too heavy.”

However, Fowler also linked the Broncos to a pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Rival teams said they believe Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, off the board at No. 19, would have been in play if he was still available at No. 20, Fowler wrote in a post-mortem on the 2025 draft on May 7. “But Texas DB Jahdae Barron was an easy call. He was a riser in the process, with top-15 buzz late in the draft week.

“Had Barron been off the board, trading back — possibly for a running back — was a viable option. Denver had done some predraft legwork with Houston at pick No. 25, which seemingly would have put Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in play.”

Jahdae Barron making plays for your timeline pic.twitter.com/vOBJPru1Oh — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) April 25, 2025

Broncos head coach Sean Payton acknowledged the team explored a trade up after the draft.

Payton also said the price was unrealistic for such a move. Fowler noted that the Raiders being an AFC West rival and the team eyeing Jeanty made the trade that much more unlikely.

Egbuka and Henderson helped the Buckeyes win the CFP National Championship in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Egbuka. Notably, though, Henderson lasted into the second round, where the New England Patriots selected him with the No. 38 overall pick. The Broncos would make another polarizing pick, selecting UCF’s RJ Harvey No. 60 overall.

Broncos DB Jahdae Barron Projected for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Barron’s selection bolsters an already formidable defense, and specifically the secondary where reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II patrols at cornerback. Barron could be the unit’s second award winner.

ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid selected Barron to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2025.

Miller expects Barron will get tested opposite Surtain, but that he will also thrive.

“Barron has the playmaking skills to rack up the stats needed to win awards. At Texas, he picked off five passes and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back,” Miller wrote on May 7. “With Pat Surtain II on the opposite side, Barron should have plenty of offenses testing him early. Expect those opportunities to turn into interceptions.”

Jahdae Barron is DOMINANT. 9 PBUs, 5 picks, and 0 TDs allowed in 2024 to go with just 279 yds allowed. He’s the most physical and versatile DB in the class, capable of playing the boundary, safety, or wreaking havoc as a nickel. Barron is a top 10 player and an elite talent. pic.twitter.com/Ssb4F4p3AW — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 25, 2025

Reid also pointed to Surtain’s presence, but also the history of the award and Barron’s versatility.

“Defensive linemen or cornerbacks usually win this award, and I fully expect Barron to have a standout rookie season,” Reid wrote. “Because of his positional flexibility and teams likely shying away from Surtain, Barron will have a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball. His ball skills will continue to shine at the next level.”

Barron would be the third Broncos player and first-ever Longhorn to win the award if he does.

Jahdae Barron Ready for ‘War’

Barron turned heads when he asked to be placed on speaker phone following his selection so that he could thank everyone involved for changing his mother’s life “forever.” He also spoke about being ready to give his all on the field.

“I’m ready,” Barron said, per DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla in April, “and I’m willing to go to war every single day and just improve every single day.”

Broncos got a good one. Leader for years to come. pic.twitter.com/jV5i7AFFQ0 — Denver Dan (@DorkDraft) April 25, 2025

The Broncos boasted the No. 19 passing defense in 202.

They were sixth in touchdowns allowed through the air and third in scoring. Barron’s presence should help those. They also ranked 11th in opponents’ completion percentage and ninth in interceptions.