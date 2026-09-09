Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Predicted to Snap 7-Year Franchise Drought

One of the more alarming stats involving the Denver Broncos is that they haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 — a streak J.K. Dobbins was on pace to break in 2025 until a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider predicts Dobbins will end that drought in 2026 and finally crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark. It would also be a career-first for Dobbins — the closest he’s come is 905 rushing yards in just 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

“This prediction can’t be considered a jinx for the oft-injured Dobbins. Not when the veteran himself offered ‘a pinky promise’ at the start of training camp that he would play in all 17 regular-season games this season,” Kosmider wrote on September 8. “Dobbins doesn’t need a perfect attendance record to reach the 1,000-yard milestone. He rushed for 772 yards in just 10 games in 2025 before suffering a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. So long as he can play 13 games, he’ll hit the 1,000-yard mark in a Denver offense committed to running the ball more this season. Perhaps more importantly, though, the Broncos appear prepared to withstand a potential absence from Dobbins thanks to the addition of rookie Jonah Coleman, who drew rave reviews from the coaching staff for his performance in camp.”

Broncos Made $16 Million Move on J.K. Dobbins

The Broncos saw enough in 10 games with Dobbins in 2025 — playing on a 1-year, $2.065 million contract — to bring him back on a 2-year, $16 million contract this offseason.

While that might seem modest in NFL contract terms, for running backs that’s a pretty penny. Not everyone was a fan of handing an injury-prone player like Dobbins that kind of cash.

ESPN’s Seth Walder called Dobbins’ new contract the offseason move he “disliked the most” by the Broncos in 2026.

“The team also re-signed Dobbins on a two-year, $16 million contract with $8 million guaranteed — an overpay for an injury-prone 27-year-old back,” Walder wrote.

Dobbins’ contract is decidedly team-friendly but also chock-full of incentives. It includes just $8 million in guaranteed money but up to $1 million in bonuses if he plays in all 17 regular-season games and another $2 million bonus if he hits 1,200 rushing yards in the regular season.

Broncos Turned to NFL Draft for RB Depth

Because of Dobbins’ long history of injuries, the Broncos went back to the NFL draft for another running back in 2026, taking Washington’s Jonah Coleman in the 4th round after taking running back RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harvey finished his rookie season with 894 yards of total offense and a whopping 12 touchdowns.

In 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie. He played just 9 games over the next 3 seasons due to injuries, including missing the entire 2021 season after he tore his ACL in the preseason.

Dobbins returned from his injury to play 8 games in 2022, but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and missed 4 games due to an MCL sprain.