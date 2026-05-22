Broncos Rookie RB Tops List of ‘Immediate Impact’ Day 3 Picks

On paper, it may have already seemed like the Denver Broncos had everything they needed at running back with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, along with a competent backup in Jaleel McLaughlin.

For Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton — the only 2 people who mattered — it didn’t seem like that at all.

The Broncos went ahead and added another running back to their stable in the 2026 NFL draft with Jonah Coleman in the 4th round (No. 108 overall), who has become a buzzy addition early in the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, at the top of his list of Day 3 picks who could make an “Immediate Impact” as rookies.