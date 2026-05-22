Broncos Rookie RB Tops List of ‘Immediate Impact’ Day 3 Picks

On paper, it may have already seemed like the Denver Broncos had everything they needed at running back with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, along with a competent backup in Jaleel McLaughlin.
For Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton — the only 2 people who mattered — it didn’t seem like that at all.
The Broncos went ahead and added another running back to their stable in the 2026 NFL draft with Jonah Coleman in the 4th round (No. 108 overall), who has become a buzzy addition early in the offseason.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, at the top of his list of Day 3 picks who could make an “Immediate Impact” as rookies.
“Jonah Coleman was highly productive at Washington, topping 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 and posted 25 scores on the ground the past two seasons,” Davenport wrote. ” … Dobbins was effective when healthy in 2025, but ‘when healthy’ is a caveat that has hounded Dobbins throughout his career. R.J. Harvey was OK as a rookie, but the second-round pick averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. There’s a pathway to an early workload for Coleman, especially if he can show that he isn’t a liability as a pass-blocker. And given Dobbins’ penchant for getting hurt (he has averaged 12 missed games the last four years), it won’t be a huge upset if Coleman winds up the lead back for one of the AFC’s best teams sooner rather than later.”
Whatever happens with Coleman, he won’t cost them very much — he signed a 4-year, $5.61 million rookie contract on May 20.
Coleman Called ‘Do It All’ RB by Broncos Insider
Coleman received high praise following the draft.
“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account after Denver’s pick went in. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards with a whopping 27 total TDs … Broncos RB room: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.”
Coleman drew pre-draft comparisons to former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew — a 5-foot-7, 210-pound NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.
“Jonah Coleman was being compared to Maurice Jones-Drew during the pre-draft process,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Legit bowling ball very tough to bring down.”
Draft Expert Correctly Predicted Coleman’s Round
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Coleman would be a 4th-round pick.
“Team captain and productive three-down back,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup.”
Coleman started his college career with 2 seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final 2 seasons.
Broncos Rookie RB Tops List of ‘Immediate Impact’ Day 3 Picks