Denver Broncos Place Promising Rookie RB on Injured Reserve

This isn’t the way anyone saw things going for Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman this early in his NFL career.

“Source: With a high-ankle sprain, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman now will miss the next few games and be placed on short-term injured reserve today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Coleman is expected back for the Broncos’ game against the Cardinals in late October.”

“The Broncos are placing Jonah Coleman on IR, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He’s expected to be back after missing the mandated four games.”

“Coleman actually injured his ankle on his first touch and played through it the entire game against the Jaguars,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Now the rookie will miss at least 4 games. J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey are healthy.”

Jonah Coleman Injury News Caught NFL Off Guard

Surprise news broke about Coleman on Wednesday ahead of a critical Week 3 showdown against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“As the Broncos start practice this week, running back Jonah Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Denver RB RJ Harvey continues to make progress on his hamstring recovery, and the team also received good news on RB JK Dobbins, who left Sunday’s game early, but is expected to practice this week.”

Coleman showed he was up to the task when pressed into duty in a 20-13 comeback win over the Jags in Week 2 that evened Denver’s record at 1-1 — he had 10 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown along with 3 receptions for 19 yards.

“The injury bug has officially hit the Broncos backfield,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account. “RJ Harvey (hamstring), JK Dobbins (hamstring), Jonah Coleman (ankle).”

Coleman NFL’s Top ‘Under the Radar’ Rookie

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), as the NFL’s top “Under the Radar” rookie in 2026.

“The Broncos landed Coleman in the fourth round, and the rookie has flashed this preseason,” Bowen wrote on September 5. “He has the foot quickness and vision to thrive in Denver’s rushing attack, but he also adds to the pass game with his receiving skills and blocking ability. Coleman is the third option for Denver in a committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.”