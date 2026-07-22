Broncos RBs Called Out for Being ‘Consistently Disappointing’

While the Denver Broncos have ascended to 1 of the NFL’s elite teams over the last 2 seasons, they’ve not only had 1 of the NFL’s best defenses; they’ve also had 1 of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

What they haven’t had, at any time, is 1 of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes pointed that out in her AFC West preview focused on the Broncos’ offense.

“I would not know what to do with this backfield,” Kimes said during her podcast on Wednesday. “The Broncos’ run game has been, I think, consistently disappointing relative to the offensive line … when you consider the fact they have one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in football, it is kind of crazy they’re not better.”

Recent history backs Kimes up.

The Broncos have 2 NFL All-Pro talents on the offensive line in guard Quinn Meinerz and offensive tackle Garrett Bolles but haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

What Went Wrong With Broncos RBs in 2025

In 1 word, the thing that went wrong with the Broncos backfield in 2025 was injuries.

J.K. Dobbins was on track for a 1,000-yard season before a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 10 ended his year, although he still led the Broncos with 772 rushing yards.

Despite pervasive injury issues throughout his career, the Broncos still brought Dobbins back on a 2-year, $16 million contract — big-time money for someone who has been hurt as much as he has.

Dobbins’ backup, 2025 2nd-round pick RJ Harvey, scored a whopping 12 touchdowns as a rookie but was a bit of a rollercoaster.

“I think the problem with Harvey is that he’s just way too inconsistent,” Kimes said. “Next Gen Stats had him the second highest time spent behind the line of scrimmage. There’s no reason when you have that offensive line. That is just indecisiveness.”

Broncos Took Another RB in 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos added another running back to the mix by selecting Washington’s Jonah Coleman in the 4th round (No. 108 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Broncos with their No. 108 overall draft pick in the 4th round take RB Jonah Coleman, Washington,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account in April

“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards with a whopping 27 total TDs … Broncos RB room: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.”

Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, drew pre-draft comparisons to former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew — a 5-foot-7, 210-pound NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.

“Jonah Coleman was being compared to Maurice Jones-Drew during the pre-draft process,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Legit bowling ball very tough to bring down.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Coleman would be a 4th round pick.

“Team captain and productive three-down back,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup.”