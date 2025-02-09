$12 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate Sends Clear Message About Joining Broncos

The Denver Broncos might not be as in need of a tight end as projected. Not because they have one. It is because an ideal candidate – pending free agent Juwan Johnson – has openly addressed his willingness to sign with the team.

Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He signed with the New Orleans Saints, then coached by Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

He remembers that time fondly and would welcome joining the Broncos in free agency in 2025.

“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing,’’ Johnson said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on February 7. “If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver. If it’s somewhere else [then it’s] somewhere else.”

“[Payton]’s a coach that was very intentional. He was a coach that was very hard on you. As you see with videos of him and Russell [Wilson]. But that’s just how he is between the lines. Outside the lines he’s very personable and all that. In the lines you’re going to get an intense coach who wants the best for you and try to get the best out of his players.”

Johnson, who said playing for Payton was “great,” caught 50 passes for 548 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024.

He heads to free agency off a two-year, $12 million contract.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson Profiles as Broncos Fit

Johnson’s view aligns with what Payton believes the Broncos need to add to the roster this offseason.

While not the best blocker, Johnson is a dynamic receiver.

“We do do the evaluation of our team. And the purpose of that is, then, to establish what we call musts, needs, and wants,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we need a ‘joker.’

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups,” Payton told Adams. “We had quite a few of them here [with the Saints].”

“Johnson is a solid athlete who has shown a knack for coming up with scores during his five years with the New Orleans Saints. He’s racked up 18 touchdowns over the last four seasons and averaged a rather impressive 11.1 yards per reception in that span—a stat proving his ability as a downfield threat in addition to being a red-area safety net,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote in January.

“While the 6’4”, 231-pounder is a poor blocker and could be limited in certain schemes and situations because of this, he’s still a dangerous receiver who will find his way onto the field often thanks to his ability to create mismatches.”

Johnson dealt with inconsistency at quarterback in 2024, with Derek Carr, Jake Haener, and Spencer Rattler starting at least one game apiece. Some of that was due to injury.

Johnson would enjoy stability with the Broncos where Bo Nix is entrenched as the starter.

Juwan Johnson Could Cash In During Free Agency

Given the dearth of options for teams, the Broncos could still face formidable competition for Johnson’s services during free agency.

“A change of scenery could allow Johnson to further blossom as a pass-catching weapon. Landing on a contending team with a capable quarterback could see the 28-year-old easily eclipse relatively pedestrian career-high marks of 50 receptions and 548 receiving yards set in 2024,” Kay wrote.

“Considering the lack of quality veteran options at his position hitting the open market this spring, Johnson may end up agreeing to a deal worth slightly above market value. Regardless, there’s a strong chance he outperforms expectations on what should still be a modest, cap-friendly contract and may even reach the double-digit touchdown mark for the first time in his career.”

Over The Cap projects Johnson’s annual value at $6.8 million. OTC projects the Broncos have $34.8 million to spend. The Broncos have strong blockers in Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins under contract for 2025.

Johnson could fill the missing gap that has been a need for the Broncos since Payton took over.